During the 2026 election campaign, Balen Shah was able to mobilise anti-corruption crusaders across generations, along with strong support from women and the diaspora.

Balendra Shah’s probation as the new prime minister of Nepal will begin soon, and the 35-year-old engineer-turned-rapper is being seen as a new hope for a country ravaged by corruption and political instability. While some see in him a hardline Hindu, citing his choice of Ram Navami for his oath-taking day, others — including those who know him closely — say he is reserved and a man of few words, without a clearly defined political ideology or philosophy. However, he possesses a shrewd mind and high ambition. When Nepal’s political parties and candidates were raising ethnic, regional, and caste issues during electioneering, he traversed the length and breadth of the country, displaying utmost reverence for every faith. Politically, socially, and culturally, he projected himself as a quintessential Nepali, standing for harmony and unity rather than polarisation or identity politics.

During the 2026 election campaign, he was able to mobilise anti-corruption crusaders across generations, along with strong support from women and the diaspora. In a society where tradition and belief systems intertwine, Balen himself is believed to take a keen interest in Vastu and astrology. He will be watched and judged for what he does, to some extent for what he does not do, and, equally importantly, for what he chooses to undo.