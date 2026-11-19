The detail in Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft’s 4,000-word confession that stays with you is not the sandpaper. It is the television schedule.

By his account, the Australians knew when the cameras would be elsewhere. After the tea break on day two in Port Elizabeth, he writes, the umpires would leave the ball on the outfield, and the cameras “didn’t pan onto us as a team until we were about halfway out”, because the country logos popped up on the telecast to introduce the session. That was the window. He walked out carrying sandpaper and used it.

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This is not what a “brain fade” looks like. A brain fade does not study the broadcast graphics.

In 2018, this column argued that Australian cricket’s favourite story about itself, that it pushes the line, stretches the line but never breaks it, had been exposed. Bancroft says the line was not stretched. It was crossed in the second Test, acknowledged at a team meeting the next morning, and crossed again at Newlands, with a coach telling him to do more of it. Usman Khawaja’s memoir says the dressing room knew, and David Warner calls that account “100 per cent accurate”. Take away the sandpaper and what’s left is eight years of carefully chosen sentences.

Pat Cummins says he did not know sandpaper was being taken out on the field. Mitchell Starc says the bowlers were not aware of anything being taken onto the field. Those words say nothing about the dressing room at tea, where Bancroft says a conversation about roughening one side of the ball went on with coaches and bowlers moving in and out. Bancroft himself concedes the gap between knowing a ball is reversing, suspecting it has been altered and knowing it was sandpaper. The confessor is honest about that distinction, and the captain is hiding in it.

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Cummins was 24, playing his 13th Test by his own count, the most junior of the bowlers. That’s a fair excuse for 2018, and nobody should hold it against him. By 2026, it has run out. He’s the captain now, and at a lectern in Sydney he described that team as one with a “win at all costs” mentality and “an ugly underbelly”. He said sandpaper is a normal thing around a changing room, that it’s used on balls in training, that he has seen a Stanley knife used. He allowed that there may have been conversations with Bancroft “around taking sandpaper out and how to do it”, though that “doesn’t mean that everyone in that dressing room knew”. And he called the step from the nets to the field a leap, but “maybe not as big a leap as some people may think”. A captain who says all that is describing a room where the idea was never far away. He’s asking us to believe that in that room nothing was said to him about this one.

Starc has denied it twice, in almost the same words. He is the senior-most of the quicks, and the bowler who built a career on a ball that reverses late. That proves nothing, of course, but if the ball was helped on its way, it’s hard to think of anyone who would have felt it sooner.

Either Bancroft is lying, or the men denying him have been careful with the truth. Someone has to say which, and a forum won’t do it for them.

The excuses don’t fit together. Stuart MacGill said on a podcast that he would tape a small square of sandpaper to his thumb after tea, “scratch the living daylights out of it” and chuck it in the gutter before a ball had been bowled, so that nobody knew. He tells it as proof of innocence. But “everyone does it” and “we did not know” can’t both be the defence. If the game’s craftsmen have always known what the roughened side of a ball is worth, a dressing room that can’t say it knew is choosing not to remember.

Jim Maxwell, who called that series for ABC radio, told this newspaper he warned Cricket Australia’s then chief executive after the Durban Test, before a ball was tampered with, that “something is going to go wrong”. He meant behaviour, not sandpaper.

Todd Greenberg has said the new forum will bring no sanctions and no fresh investigation, and that Cricket Australia will decide only afterwards what to make public. A forum that cannot sanction and may not publish is a confessional with the curtain drawn.

The three who served bans have paid, and Maxwell’s view is that they were “done not for ball tampering but for dishonesty”. The rest need only say what they knew, and when. In 2018, as the umpires spoke to Bancroft at Newlands, Steve Smith hopped across, said nothing and looked on. He spectacularly failed as a leader that day. Now it’s up to Cummins and Cricket Australia not to repeat that failure of leadership.

Nobody is asking for sanctions. And it’s no longer about tampering. Players from many countries have done it. Just yesterday, Shoaib Akhtar told a Wisden podcast his team used bottle tops. It’s about Australia not wanting to admit they are as guilty as the rest while still presenting themselves as superior. The sad truth is they aren’t. The least they can do is stop lying to themselves.

The writer is senior associate editor, The Indian Express. sriram.veera@expressindia.com