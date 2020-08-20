August 20, 1980, Forty Years Ago: UP Tense

Front page The Indian Express, Aug 20,1980.

Curfew was stamped on five police circles in the city of Allahabad and the army carried out a flag march following trouble in Khuldabad. Another setback was received in Aligarh where the police had to open firing resulting in the death of one person. The police resorted to firing when snipers fired at a police party resulting in injury to a constable. The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Bahadur Saxena, said that, but for those two incidents the situation in the state was fast returning to normal. The curfew was relaxed in few police thanas in the town of Bareilly where one person was killed in a stabbing incident yesterday. A total of 1,100 arrests have been made.

A Conspiracy?

The incident at Allahabad, which could have proved another Moradabad but for the timely action taken by the local authorities, seems to support Home Minister Giani Zail’s apprehensions of an organised conspiracy behind these events. Almost on the same pattern, a pig was used to create trouble but with a small difference that the animal was slaughtered this time. According to the reports reaching the Union Home Ministry, when the people were coming out of the mosque after offering their prayers, they found the dead animal hanging at the gates of the place of worship. But when the people had got in, they did not encounter the dead pig. The reports reaching the Home Ministry say that the situation is tense but under control at Moradabad, Bareilly, Allahabad and a number of other places in the state.

Israeli Attack

Israeli troops and aircraft attacked Palestinian bases in southeastern Lebanon late last night and early this morning, to smash four artillery bases. The attackers killed 40 Palestinians. Israeli casualties were two dead and 11 wounded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.