August 19, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam talks fail

The formal talks between the Centre and leaders of the Assam government got bogged down on the question of total withdrawal of all repressive measures, including action against government employees before coming to grips with the basic issue of foreign nationals in Assam. Yogendra Makwana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs who represented the Centre at the talks said the AASU and AAGSP delegation tried to put pre-conditions before any fruitful discussion could be had on the issue. The representatives of AASU and AAGSP said that unless the repressive measures were withdrawn, they would not talk about the main issue.

PM assures minorities

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi expressed serious concerns in Parliament over the growing communal disharmony in the country. She said that though there was an atmosphere of violence all over the world, the poorer sections in India suffered irrevocably. Her intervention provoked the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party to protest against what the called an “irresponsible insinuation”. Making it clear that whoever was responsible for the Moradabad incidents would be dealt with sternly, the PM however, said that there is a need to look beyond blaming the police.

Revoking prohibition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh announced the scrapping of prohibition in the state. But it will continue in the five hill districts of the state — Uttarkashi, Pouri Garhwal, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal and Pratapgarh — and 16 religious places, where it has been in force since 1948. All the other 16 districts that had become dry during the rule of the Janata-Lok Dal government have become wet.

