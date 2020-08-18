August 18, 1980, Forty Years Ago: UP ordinance

Details of the arrests made under the ordinance since last night are not available.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister V P Singh reported three more deaths in Moradabad and two in Aligarh, which has also been brought under curfew. He said the situation in most of the towns was under control. The Army has been deployed in Aligarh, Sambhal, Bareilly, Meerut and Rampur where additional para-millitary forces have been drafted for maintaining order. The CM said the anti-social elements (prevention of activities) ordinance, promulgated last night, was a temporary measure and would be withdrawn as soon as the situation returned to normal. The ordinance provides for arrest without trial of persons endangering public order, peace, security and tranquility. Singh said that it wouldn’t be used against political parties. Details of the arrests made under the ordinance since last night are not available.

Srinagar erupts

Four persons were killed and two injured in Srinagar when the police opened fire to disperse crowds reacting against the Moradabad violence. Divisional Commissioner Mohammed Akbar Khan said that the police had repeatedly asked the crowd to not throw stones, but when the warning went unheeded it had to resort to firing.

Delhi-Dhaka thaw

India and Bangladesh agreed on certain concrete measures for finding mutually unacceptable solutions to their bilateral problems. This was stated by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Shamsul Haq at the conclusion of the final round of talks with External Affairs Minister, P V Narasimha Rao. Haq said that the two countries had developed a better understanding of each other’s position on regional and international matters. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary, S K Kibria said that on many issues, further discussions would be needed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.