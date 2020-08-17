August 17, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Gujarat Tense

At Mehsana, 11 persons were injured when the police fired nine rounds to quell a rioting mob that attacked a market and held up traffic on the national highway.

The Gujarat government declared Kheda, Mehsana and Sabarkanth districts as disturbed areas under an ordinance promulgated on August 16. Earlier, Ahmedabad city had been declared a disturbed area. The declaration late in the evening followed reports of disturbances from Nadia in Kaira district, at Mehsana and Kalorl in Mehsana district and in Modasa in Satarkantha district. At Mehsana, 11 persons were injured when the police fired nine rounds to quell a rioting mob that attacked a market and held up traffic on the national highway. Meanwhile, the situation in Ahmedabad areas was largely normal after the Army was called out.

Moradabad Simmers

Moradabad has proved once again, as Aligarh did in the past, how childishly simple it is to start a serious communal conflagration in Uttar Pradesh. No one really knows if a pig or pigs actually entered the Eidgah compound during Ed prayers on August 13. If they did, were the animals driven purposely or did they stray in? A rumour that a pig had been let loose in the compound was enough to start a pitched battle between the Muslims and the police, which later degenerated into a full-fledged communal riot all over the town. The result — 110 persons killed, 138 injured and communal shockwaves touching half a dozen other UP towns.

Football Riot

At least 12 football fans were killed in a stampede and over 100 injured following clashes between supporters of rival teams in the East Bengal-Mohun Bagan senior division league encounter at Eden Gardens. The police said 10 bodies were taken to the SSKM hospital and two to Sambhunath Pandit Hospital. The casualty figure could be higher, the police said. Of over 100 people injured, 24 were admitted to different hospitals in serious condition. The trouble started 15 minutes into the second half when two players of the rival teams were involved in a fight on the field. A free-for-all ensued on the stands.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.