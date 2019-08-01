August 1, 1979, Forty Years Ago: CWC Meet

The Congress Working Committee will meet on August 2 to discuss the proposal for calling a meeting of the pre-split AICC soon. It will also discuss the proposal for the merger of the Congress and the Janata (S). The first proposal has come from Devaraj Urs, the chief minister of Karnantaka. He met Swaran Singh, Congress president. The second proposal was publicly announced by Raj Narain, Janata (S) chairman, in Karnataka Bhavan on July 28. Answering questions at the Press Club of India in Delhi yesterday, Urs said the Congress-Janata (S) merger proposal should be considered “very seriously”.

Advertising

Critiquing AIR

All India Radio’s newsmen are in the dock. Their performance during the current political crisis is being subjected to a close scrutiny by the new Information and Broadcasting minister, Purshottam Kaushik. One of the first things Kaushik did on his first day in office was to call for an “analysis” of the coverage of political events by AIR’s news services division in the last few days. Incidentally, submission of this “analysis” to the new minister was the last thing I P Tewari had to do as the director of news. He retired today. Kaushik gave a piece of his mind while addressing officers of the ministry today, emphasising that AIR should satisfy itself about the veracity of news before putting it out.

MNF Plan Exposed

The outlawed Mizo National Front had planned to carry out a blitzkrieg on Aizawl, and other district headquarter towns on or around Independence day. The plot has come to light during the interrogation of the half-a-dozen men of the “special task force” of the Mizo National Army, who were captured at Melthum about 10 km from Aizawl and two other rebel hideouts on the outskirts of the capital. The special task force had also been assigned the job of liquidating some VIPs, including the Lt Governor, N P Mathur, and chief minister, Brigadier Sailo.