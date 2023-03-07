Attack on Asianet News speaks poorly of the CPM government

Dissent is the cornerstone of a democratic society. There is an increasing trend of intolerance of any critique of power, even in so-called democratic countries. Freedom of the media, guaranteed under the right to freedom of speech and expression, is under increasing government pressure and targeted assault in different parts of the country.

In the latest report of the World Press Freedom Index, assessing the state of journalism in 180 counties, India’s rank fell from 133 in 2016 to 150 in 2021. As per various reports, 67 journalists were killed in 2022.

Kerala is known for a relatively better democratic political culture. The state also boasts of high achievements in terms of Sustainable Development Goals. It has high literacy, and a relatively better life expectancy than many other states in India. The same is true of its per capita income. However, there are disturbing tendencies in the state. Latest data shows that the police registered 26,629 cases under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act in 2022. This is 300 per cent more than the 5,924 cases in 2016 and 188 per cent higher than the pre-Covid year cases. Kerala also has the highest per capita consumption of alcohol in India, over 8 litres. A significant part of the daily wage of workers is spent on alcohol, one of the major sources of revenue for the government.

Despite high literacy and an active democratic political culture, there is also a growing tendency of political intolerance and political violence in Kerala. Though the media is relatively robust and free, questions about media ethics and press freedom are increasingly being asked. At the same time, there is also a growing tendency of intolerance towards journalists critical of those in power.

A case in point is the ruling dispensation’s attitude towards Asianet News Channel. The dominant party in the LDF, the CPM, has boycotted prime-time news discussion on the channel. Vinu V John, one of the most watched prime-time evening news hour hosts, has attracted the party’s ire. John has the reputation of calling a spade a spade, irrespective of political affiliation. In the past, he has criticised the Congress.

In November last year, Asianet News aired a programme on the adverse impact of narcotics on society. It used an old clip of an interview with a minor girl. The allegation against the channel is that it used an old interview without specifying the context and date, or even acknowledging that it was an old clip. The ruling party alleges that Asianet falsified information, and was wrong in using a clip featuring a minor. A businessman and CPM MLA who has been criticised by the channel filed a police complaint against Asianet. On March 4, the Kozhikode police registered a case against three journalists of the channel under the POCSO Act and IPC. The incident was used as an opportunity to attack the media house. Meanwhile, activists of the SFI, the student wing of the CPM, barged into the Asianet office and intimidated media practitioners.

But the issue here is not just about targeting Asianet News in Kerala. It’s about the constant undermining of the freedoms and rights guaranteed by the Constitution. It seems that despite its achievements on welfare indicators, Kerala is not immune to this tendency. There can be no substantive freedom without the freedom of the press.

The writer is a former senior official of the United Nations and a public commentator