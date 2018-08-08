View From The Right: NRC for India

Assam residents queue up to check if their names are in NRC. (AP Photo/File) Assam residents queue up to check if their names are in NRC. (AP Photo/File)

The editorial in Organiser calls the release of the final draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam an issue of national importance. It says that on such a sensitive issue, “we need a national consensus and firm resolve and not petty politics of protecting illegality”. Illegal immigrants, the editorial contends, have been treated “as a solid vote-banks” by outfits like the Congress, communists and Trinamool Congress. “Identifying them and taking subsequent legal action against them would disturb their political equations on the ground. It is the primary reason for defending these illegal immigrants. Giving it a Hindu-Muslim colour is an extension of the same ‘secular’ politics based on communal considerations. The international campaign against the release of this court-monitored exercise was sadly termed as ‘deleting Muslims’, without realising the fact the original inhabitants of Assam who are followers of Islam are not facing any problems,” says Organiser. “Even when the earlier NDA Government took a firm stand on the issues and had sent back the 213 illegal migrants to Pakistan in February 2003, similar voices were raised,” it adds.

The editorial also comments on the changing demography of the border districts of Assam and West Bengal (calling it a certainty), and connects it to the “growing menace of radicalisation and criminal syndicates”. It says: “Many metros are facing the problem of this illegal influx. No wonder there is a growing demand to take up such [an] exercise (NRC) at the national level. On such a sensitive issue, we need a national consensus and firm resolve and not petty politics of protecting illegality.”

Church conspiracy

Ahead of International day for the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Organiser has carried an article that says that when the United Nations celebrated the Indigenous Peoples Day in 1994, church outfits had observed it at 52 places in India “in a planned manner”. The article claims that large conferences were organised and many church and left organisations were involved. They shouted slogans to claim “We are not Hindus”. “The proceedings of those conferences were properly documented with a view to push forward the movement more aggressively. In some tribal areas where they have strong presence as in Nagaland, they started writing to the United Nations for ‘self-determination’ as mentioned in the Charter of the UN. In fact, the real game plan is to first bring the tribal communities under the definition of the UN and then raise the demand for self-determination. It is the hidden agenda behind all the activities being carried out in the name of the Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. This has already happened in East Timor, Indonesia,” claims the article. It also says that by claiming that Indian tribals also come under the UN definition of indigenous people, the church-left lobby was trying to create confusion among Indian STs. Unfortunately, the political leadership of the country has ignored the seriousness of this conspiracy.

Smriti for Amethi

After targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi on various issues, Organiser has carried an article Amethi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The article claims Amethi “represents the greatest irony of Bharatiya loktantra where the constituency which reposed faith in a family that has ruled country for close to 50 years since Independence, is today one of the laggards regarding development”.

A quick stroll around the town, the article claims, makes it obvious that the Congress has done nothing for the constituency over 13 Lok Sabha terms. “Even Rahul Gandhi, the present MP from Amethi and the Congress president seems to be least interested in the finding some solutions regarding the ugly realities of his constituency,” it says. The article says that visitors will be surprised by the love for Smriti Irani in the region.

Behind lynchings

The cover story in Panchjanya says that “cow-slaughter” is the main reason behind incidents of lynching. “This is a problem which is not political… This is a social problem,” asserts the article, which also says that cow-smuggling and cow-slaughter have been problems since before Independence and people have been demanding the protection of cows since that time. “Gau raksha” is a question that has been a reason for conflict and violence for 150 years. “These days too, tension occurs because of this and incidents of lynching are occurring,” it asserts. It further says that there are also notorious elements among those who demand “gau raksha” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned such notorious elements. “But unwanted incidents did not stop because cow slaughter did not stop.”

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App