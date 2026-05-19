Between 2015 and 2050, the share of the world’s population aged over 60 is expected to nearly double, from 12 per cent to 22 per cent, and Asia’s 65-plus population is projected to nearly triple — from 414 million in 2020 to 1.2 billion by 2060 — pushing its share of the world’s older population above 60 per cent. The Global Burden of Disease Study (2021) estimates that older adults accounted for nearly 2 billion cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) globally, with over 800 million disability-adjusted life years lost and an estimated 34.68 million deaths annually.

The challenge is not simply one of resources, but of how health systems are organised and what is expected of primary care. In many settings, primary care continues to function as first-contact clinical care or as a platform for public health outreach. At the same time, it is expected to coordinate across clinical services, long-term care, and social support. These expectations have expanded without a clear definition of responsibilities or the capacity to meet them. Ageing-related needs extend beyond clinical treatment. They include rehabilitation, long-term support, and assistance with daily functioning, services that are typically organised separately across health ministries, social welfare systems, and local governments, with limited mechanisms for alignment. In the absence of a clear anchoring role, coordination remains weak, and responsibility for long-term care is diffuse.