Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: High costs of agri-trade bans

There are reports suggesting that the government is mulling a ban on rice exports to tame inflation. Earlier, on May 13, the government banned wheat exports to check the potential rise in prices in the face of low procurement. This is surely not the first time an attempt is being made to ban wheat and rice exports. It was also done in 2007-08, in the wake of the global financial crisis. By doing so again, some people in the government think that they can tame inflation in India. Perhaps they will also impose stocking limits on traders for a host of commodities, suspend futures trading in food items, and even conduct income tax raids on traders of food. But all these extreme measures in the name of taming inflation only expose the hollowness and lack of understanding within the government as to how market economies function and what is really behind high inflation.

Let us take the case of rice first. India exported the highest-ever volume of 21 million metric tonnes (MMT) of rice in 2021-22 (FY22) in a global market of about 51.3 MMT, which amounts to about 41 per cent of global exports. In an earlier article in this column (‘The carbon footprint cost’, IE, May 23), we had argued that such large volumes of rice exports brought down global prices of rice by about 23 per cent in March (YoY), when all other cereal prices, be it wheat or maize, were going up substantially in global markets by 44 and 27 per cent respectively. Our rough calculations suggest that if India exports more than about 25 per cent of the global trade in rice, it starts having a dampening effect on global prices. In fact, in FY22, the unit value of exports of common rice was just $354/tonne, which was lower than the minimum support price (MSP) of rice. This meant that rice exporters were either buying rice (paddy) from farmers and millers at below the MSP or that quite a substantial part of rice was given free under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) was being siphoned away for exports at prices below MSP.

When “excessive exports” bring down global prices it means that to earn the same dollar, India will have to export a greater quantity of rice. This is a perfect case for “optimal export tax” — not a ban — on rice exports. We would argue here for the imposition of, say, a 5-10 per cent tax on rice exports to recover the large input subsidies that India gives for rice cultivation as well. Free electricity for irrigation in several states, most notably Punjab, and highly subsidised fertilisers, especially urea, create an artificial competitive advantage for Indian rice in global markets. While urea prices in global markets breached $900/tonne in April, Indian farmers pay roughly $72/tonne at existing exchange rates, which is perhaps the cheapest price that any farmer pays in the world. And the government subsidy on fertilisers will surely cross Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23. If we can’t raise the domestic price of urea, which is long overdue, we should at least recover a part of the urea subsidy from rice exports by imposing an optimal export tax.

But will this help tame inflation at home? The answer is no. To understand this, we must look at the contribution of different items to inflation. In May, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation was 7.04 per cent (YoY). The cereals group as a whole contributed only 6.6 per cent to this inflation. Within that, wheat, other than through PDS, contributed just 3.11 per cent and non-PDS rice contributed 1.59 per cent. So, by imposing a ban on wheat and rice exports, India can’t tame its inflation as more than 95 per cent of CPI inflation is due to other items. Interestingly, inflation in vegetables contributed 14.4 per cent to CPI inflation, which is more than three times the contribution of rice and wheat combined. And within vegetables, tomatoes alone contributed 7.01 per cent. Will the government now ban tomato exports?

What all this indicates is that agri-trade policies need to be more stable and predictable, rather than a result of knee-jerk reactions. In commodities like vegetables, most of which are largely perishable, we need to build efficient value chains and link these to processing facilities. So, when the prices of fresh vegetables go up, as with tomatoes in May, people can switch to its processed form (tomato puree), whose prices are more stable. The same would go for onions, which often bring tears to kitchen budgets when prices shoot up. A switch to dehydrated onion flakes and onion powder would be the answer. Our food processing industry, especially in perishable products, is way behind the curve compared to several Southeast Asian nations. This needs to be taken up on high priority.

Export bans on food items also show somewhat irresponsible behaviour at the global level, unless there is some major calamity in the country concerned. India is in a fortunate situation that for food, it is largely self-reliant, except in the case of edible oils where it imports 55-60 per cent of its consumption. Think about how India felt when Indonesia banned exports of its palm oil?

The recently concluded WTO ministerial meeting as well as the G-7 meet expressed concerns about food security in vulnerable nations. Abrupt export bans inflict high costs on poorer nations, and many millions fall below the poverty line as a result of such actions by a few. If India wants to be a globally responsible player, it should avoid sudden and abrupt bans and, if need be, filter them through transparent export taxes to recover its large subsidies on power and fertilisers.

(Gulati is Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture and Juneja is Research Fellow at ICRIER)