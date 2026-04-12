The passing of Asha Bhosle (September 8, 1933-April 12, 2026) is more than the end of a significant public presence. It marks the passing of an aesthetic protest against the straight-jacketing of performance styles in Indian popular culture. Asha Bhosle’s artistry belonged to a very particular cultural moment. This was a time – mainly the decades of the 1950s and ’60s – when debates raged about the most appropriate form of national culture for a newly independent republic. An important strand within it related to the forms of public culture that would best represent the nation’s civilisational ethos. These debates are in sharp focus right now; however, they have a longer history, and it is important to remember Asha Bhosle’s place within them. Fundamentally, her performative style questioned the making of a socially and culturally conservative national culture.

Bhosle’s style contested the idea of the singularity of female public presence: That of the “pure” and self-sacrificing kind that had become such an important part of nationalist ideas of Indian womanhood. Interestingly, she lent her voice to both the “good” women of Indian cinema and the “bad” ones. In the 1966 Teesri Manzil, Asha sang both for the “respectable” Sunita (Asha Parekh in ‘Aaja, Aaja’) as well as the not-so-respectable nightclub dancer Ruby (Helen in ‘O Haseena Zulfonwali’). This was also a period when one part of the refashioning of Indian national culture related to sharply differentiating the heroine from the vamp: The former went on to marry the hero, whereas the latter either died an unnatural death or had to undergo “reform” to meet national standards of womanhood. On the one hand, Asha’s artistry complicated the relationship between “good” and “bad” women – Sunita and Ruby could have the same voice, so could they not be two sides to a woman’s personality? And, on the other hand, Helen/ Ruby also existed as characters who contested a national imagination of the woman as a dutiful member of the household.