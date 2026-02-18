The forests that once echoed with the march of guerrillas now hear the sounds of schoolchildren and market days.

It began in the rice fields of Naxalbari in 1967, flamed through the forests of Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, survived splits, purges, ideological rigidity, state neglect and tribal anger — and for over five decades seemed impregnable. But the Naxalite movement is now staring at the possibility of its definitive end. Two developments have struck at its heart: First, the killing of Basavraj, the LTTE-trained military strategist, last May, and more recently the elimination of his handpicked disciple, Madvi Hidma, the dreaded PLGA commander of Bastar, in November. The second is the surrender of Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, Central Committee member — and his public call urging cadres to put down arms. When ideology itself concedes defeat, the end is near.

Hidma was the only high-ranking Bastariya leader in a largely Telugu-dominated Maoist hierarchy. That made him invaluable — the bridge between ideology and the soil. His ambushes were designed not only to kill but to terrify. But in the last two years, Hidma was running, not leading. Forced out of his strongholds, stripped of sanctuaries, and pursued by multi-state operations, he was killed far from Dandakaranya, deep inside Andhra Pradesh. For an organisation built on the myth of fear, this was the greatest psychological blow. A spate of surrenders followed.