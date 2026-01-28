At the eastern edge of the Bhagirathi, where it flows unhurried, sits Jiaganj – a tiny town in West Bengal’s Murshidabad with open drains and significant out-migration, well-removed from Mumbai’s glamour. This is where 38-year-old musician Arijit Singh chooses to live — away from studios and labels, and their relentless executives — in an old-fashioned home with mint-green walls decorated with his children’s handprints. It is where his mind and music breathe.

When the most popular playback singer of our time, whose textured timbre has been intimately woven with love and loss in contemporary Bollywood for over a decade, retires from playback singing at the peak of his career, it feels like a hard decision to accept. But peer beneath the surface and this choice signifies, like his location, not the abandonment of music, but a seizing of the reins. It is an assertion of creative control over how his song sounds, rather than how it fits a “situation” in a film, soothes a composer’s ego or meets a producer’s demand to make it a streaming hit and go viral on Instagram.