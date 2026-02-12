India’s position as a rising power in the sphere of technology and AI is becoming clearer by the day. We are no longer seen only as a hub for IT services or talent. We are now being recognised as a nation capable of building, deploying and governing AI at a scale very few countries can match. This change has been led by a combination of targeted policy interventions, the introduction of large digital public platforms and the cultivation of a workforce that is technically capable.

Our early focus on society-wide technological integration has been key to this transition. Over the past decade, India created a strong foundation through its digital public infrastructure, which includes Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker and many others. These systems have generated a level of data standardisation and interoperability that makes it possible to apply AI in meaningful ways across large populations. It has systems that can support AI-led innovation in governance, public services and commercial applications.

A major policy push came with the IndiaAI Mission launched in 2024. The Mission aimed to strengthen the entire AI ecosystem by investing in computing power, building high-quality datasets, research labs, empowering startups, and designing targeted skilling programmes. A national AI compute platform with more than 38,000 GPUs has been set up to support domestic research and model development. More than 22,000 GPUs have been allocated to a total of 291 end users, including state and central government departments, researchers, students, and MSMEs. This is important because access to compute has become one of the biggest barriers for countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America that want to build advanced AI systems. By alleviating this barrier, the Mission is helping Indian researchers and start-ups compete with global players on more equal terms.

India’s talent and workforce continue to be our strongest advantage. The country ranked second in terms of talent in the recent Global AI Vibrancy Rankings published by Stanford University. It has one of the world’s largest pools of engineers, coders and data scientists. This scale has been crucial because AI adoption requires a broad base of people who can integrate AI tools into healthcare systems, supply chains, government processes and industrial operations. India’s workforce gives the country a long-term structural strength that many advanced economies cannot replicate.

India’s journey stands out because it applies AI to public-sector problems at population scale. It also stands out for the rapid growth of its AI start-up ecosystem. Companies working in HealthTech, AgriTech, FinTech, logistics and education are building solutions designed for Indian conditions, where affordability, scale and linguistic diversity matter. Several Indian firms are now developing health diagnostic models, crop advisory systems, AI tutors and governance platforms that can handle millions of users. These solutions show that AI is not only a high-end technical solution but also a tool for improving public welfare outcomes, and are attracting interest from Southeast Asia, Africa and West Asia, where countries face similar challenges.

The way forward is to guide AI development in a responsible manner, where innovation is encouraged while avoiding misuse. Since AI brings both opportunities and risks, global regulatory frameworks must evolve to support innovation while also addressing concerns over misuse, bias, and safety. India aims to achieve trust without restricting progress.

As India strengthens its domestic AI ecosystem, it will have greater influence in global discussions on AI standards, safety norms and ethical frameworks. This influence will matter in a world where technological power is becoming as important as traditional economic or military power.

While India’s journey is still underway, the direction is clear. Research intensity must increase. Domestic hardware capability needs to be developed. Data quality and cybersecurity need continuous strengthening. India is moving from being a consumer of global technologies to a contributor to frontier innovation.

These conversations on capability, governance and inclusion will increasingly find expression in global platforms such as the AI Impact Summit 2026, which aim to bridge policy, innovation and real-world deployment at scale. AI will shape the world’s economic and political order over the next decade. The choices made by global stakeholders now will determine whether this transformation is limited to a few technologically advanced countries or extends to include large, diverse societies of the Global South. Let us make ours wisely.

The writer is secretary, MeitY