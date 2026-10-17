In my fourth year of teaching Sociology to high-school students, I tried to change my pedagogy, specifically how I related to them. I had to teach a large class, and instead of being happy at how popular the subject was becoming, I grew afraid of the challenges that confronted me. After having difficulties with disciplining a large class, and tired of running after students for submissions, I wanted ease. I turned to a senior colleague’s advice — that at the outset, it is good to be stern in order to ensure that students respect you; that strictness ensured the class progressed in structured and predictable ways. Sensing my scepticism, she added that once the relationship was established, I could open up a little.

My approach was pretty much contrary to hers: Building a fun environment, putting the students at ease, hearing their expectations and concerns. But I thought I would give the advice a shot. In the first class with the new batch, I listed out my rules and expectations. Usually this was a more open conversation where I assured them that I’m always there to guide them according to their needs.