As a teacher, I have always felt that I am continually walking with my students as co-travellers. We are learning and unlearning together, and it is this rigorous academic journey that also empowers and enables us to think politically and redefine the world. Well, in our times characterised by a strange mix of neoliberalism and religious nationalism, we see an attack on the very spirit of studentship as an intellectually awakened and politically illuminating experience. In fact, the prevalent system is constantly asking students to follow the standardised path to “success” – acquire a degree the techno-economic system values; don’t think of anything beyond the narratives of “placement and salary package”; be a consumer as well as a hyper-nationalist; and continue to give your consent to the status quo.

No wonder, there are occasions when I fall into the trap of despair. As we grow old, pass through these toxic times and witness the erosion of the democratic spirit, we begin to feel that nothing is going to change: From the devaluation of education and growing scepticism towards critical thinking and academic freedom, the all-pervading economic inequality amid the mind-boggling prosperity of select billionaires or, for that matter, how the Election Commission of India has reduced us to a set of documents which, ironically, it does not trust.