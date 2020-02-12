View From The Right: Anti-Kejriwal result

Arvind did not prove anything except being a supporter of chaos and corruption. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Arvind did not prove anything except being a supporter of chaos and corruption. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Anticipating Delhi poll results, Panchjanya, the Hindi mouthpiece of the RSS, in an editorial has tried to run down AAP’s performance as a mandate that shows how people have felt cheated by the party. Perhaps extrapolating on the basis of exit poll results, the Panchjanya has said, “With new experiments in politics, his (Arvind Kejriwal) first entry into Delhi Assembly had propelled people’s expectations sky high. But in his innings, Arvind did not prove anything except being a supporter of chaos and corruption. The question is not of seats, but of a mandate where the people of Delhi feel cheated.”

It has argued that Kejriwal resorted to his time-tested tactic of spreading anarchy when people began questioning his claims on governance. “It is a matter to be recorded in history that after losing the company of its friends such as Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Kumar Vishwas and Kapil Mishra, the AAP has lost the confidence of the people. Forget the number of seats, the vote share of the party proves this,” it said.

A different Bharat

The RSS has dedicated the latest issue of its mouthpiece, Organiser, to the building of the Ram temple following the government announcement about the formation of a trust to oversee its construction. It has argued that the building of the temple paves the way for revival of “civilisational Bharat” and shows the world how to resolve contentious issues amicably and democratically.

“The creation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is a historic step not just for the ‘management and development’ of the proposed temple but an action in the direction of reviving the civilisational Bharat that aspires to guide the world about managing contradictions in a peaceful and democratic way… The way government and the entire society, barring some murmuring about the review petitions which were rejected by the Supreme Court, responded to the judgement is not just a symbol of democratic maturity but also a manifestation of the civilisational wisdom of our society,” the Organiser has said in an editorial.

It has said that the inclusion of a Dalit in the trust has shown that the Hindu society is united. The editorial has also argued that temple construction shows how diverse paths lead to the “same almighty”.

“The revival of Ram Temple is meant to resurrect this civlisational message of diverse paths leading to the same Almighty and all those paths being true and respectable. When the exclusionary and violent ideologies are trying to vitiate the atmosphere on some or the other pretext, let the Shri Ram Temple be a symbol of this civilisational message of Bharat. We should join the process and strengthen it in whichever way possible, and take this civilisational message of inherent unity manifested in diversity forward,” the editorial has said.

Paper proof

The Organiser has also continued to discuss the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Invoking the Coronavirus crisis and reminding readers how India rescued 324 of its citizens from China as against Pakistan which left its citizens there, an article written by Ummenandra Farzana has pitched for Muslims to be ready to show documents.

”There are, of course, quite a few Muslims, among the 324 Indians rescued from China. There is also a Muslim student from West Bengal among them. I am sure they were only too relieved and happy to show their passports (documents!) while boarding the aircraft. We, law-abiding citizens, do have to show some or the other document at every necessary point in life. Why fuss over it?” the article has said.

It has also expressed happiness at Muslim women holding the Indian Constitution in CAA-NRC protests. “It also arouses great hope in me to see Indian Muslim women clinging to our Constitution for the first time. In the wake of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, everyone, from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to Park Circus in Kolkata, seems to have reinstated their faith in the Indian Constitution,” Farzana has said.

Calling it a “paradigm shift” in the approach of the community, she has added, “Those who had earlier subscribed to the logic of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and had proclaimed the primacy of Sharia over the Indian Constitution, are now encouraging women from their families to participate in demonstrations, in the name of the Indian Constitution. Albeit a little delayed response, it gives me immense pleasure to watch this awakening in Muslim women, who had, for a long time, been marginalised by patriarchy within the family and the community.”

