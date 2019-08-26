My friend, my opponent

Arun Jaitley, a man of many parts, is no more. The cruel hand of fate has taken him away from our midst. My association with Arun goes back a long way. I distinctly remember the days when we used to meet Ramnath ji and discuss the state of politics in India. This was the time when the government was targeting The Indian Express and Ramnath Goenka was the torchbearer of freedom.

Arun used to brief me on several matters. We were a formidable team. This association continued for many years until we chose our different paths in politics. We belonged to the team of law officers under the National Front government headed by VP Singh, and supported by the BJP, with Soli Sorabjee as the attorney general. I remember Chaudhary Devi Lal, the then deputy prime minister, objected to my being appointed as the additional solicitor general on the ground that my father was close to several Congress leaders. Both Arun and Soli stood by me and informed Dinesh Goswami, the then law minister, that there was no reason why I should be asked to resign. The government was short-lived and within a year, the BJP withdrew support.

Thereafter, I formally joined the Congress party. Arun, wedded to the ideology of the BJP and the party’s valiant soldier, drifted away. Though we were both in the legal profession, we were poles apart when it came to politics. Yet, we continued to be friends. Our respect for each other and what we stood for never diminished.

Arun had both the ability and uncanny knack of garnering information from different sources, which helped him enormously in his career in politics. He knew almost everything about everybody. That did get him into trouble occasionally. But it also helped him to know people’s weaknesses and strengths and their association with each other. His relationship with the media was perhaps unmatched and, therefore, his sources of information helped him solve problems that his party faced from time to time. For his friends, he would go to any length, not just to support them but also to empower them.

When the BJP held office at the Centre in 1999-2004, he was a minister in the Union Cabinet. I was in the Opposition, having entered Rajya Sabha in 1998. My entry into politics was lateral but Arun was a natural politician. He breathed politics and lived it. As a minister, he knew how to master the intricacies of the portfolios that he was assigned, both as the commerce minister and the law minister.

But his real rise in politics happened only after he became the Leader of Opposition when the UPA held office at the Centre. His grasp of the subjects that he spoke about, his ability to logically present an argument and be rhetorical when needed are rare qualities in politicians. I do not think that the Rajya Sabha has seen many Leaders of Opposition of his calibre. He could grab the opportunities presented by the moment and turn them into assets not just for his party but also for himself. I think it is in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition that he was nationally recognised as one of the few thinkers in the country who understood the issues that confronted our nation. His solutions may not have been ideal but his commitment to the cause of India could never be doubted.

As the finance minister, he found the going very tough. I do not blame him for it. I think the decision to demonetise the currency may not have had his stamp of approval. The downturn in the economy started because of that impetuous decision resulting in a 2 per cent decline in the country’s GDP.

He will always be remembered for his sense of balance for he never crossed the Lakshman Rekha in politics. While he would never publicly criticise what the government was doing in recent times, I am sure he privately felt that this was not the way forward for our country. His commitment to the BJP was complete and he would, therefore, never be heard criticising the decisions that he may not have agreed with. His was a constructive mind. His political agendas were always for taking India closer to the high table of global politics. But unfortunately, his health did not allow him to realise his dreams.

I met him two weeks ago at his house and we talked about old times, our chats at the Taj Mansingh coffee shop, and the trials and tribulations of politics. He was upfront about his health. Yet he was hoping that things would work out. So was I. His brand of politics was evident when he told me that this country needed the Congress in Opposition. He said that this country needs a two-party system. One party on the left and the other on the right of centre, like in the United States.

His commitment to democratic norms was quite evident. The nation has lost a great son.

(The writer, a senior Congress leader, is a former Union minister)