Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Achuthan Kudallur: A master of abstraction

His style moved from figurative to abstraction in the late 1960s and early ’70s. His canvases were a robust mingling of forms, mirroring his memories of his beautiful and calm village on the banks of the Bharathapuzha

Written by Uma Nair |
July 21, 2022 4:00:42 am
Achuthan was an intrepid illustrator of stories, published in magazines and on book covers. He was also a voracious reader and writer, with a number of short stories published in Malayalam magazines. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor)

Kerala’s lush tropicana swam before his eyes every time he picked up the brush. His translucent forms created silent ripples as they floated within the skin of his colour fields. An abstractionist by tenor, a naturalist by belief and an author of short stories, the life of Achuthan Kudallur was one of devotion and dedication to creating canvases of myriad memories, born out of anubhavam (experience).

In the passing away of this master abstractionist, India has lost a voice of integrity and dignity. Achuthan was known for his views on the journey of abstraction. He believed it was a journey of deep rigour and intellectual intensity. “It is a yatra, an odyssey of reflection born out of one’s own experience. I am seeing a mockery of abstraction amongst many Indian artists. Abstraction is not lines and circles aped from the West. Indian abstraction has a history that must be studied; after all, even those three lines of sandalwood paste on the forehead are born of ritual and deep meaning,” he said to me on the phone last year.

Born in 1945 in the hamlet of Kudallur in Kerala, he joined evening classes at the Madras Art Club in the Government College of Fine Arts after doing a diploma in engineering. In the seventies, he became an integral part of abstractionism in the famous Madras Art Movement under the aegis of K C S Paniker. His style moved from figurative to abstraction in the late 1960s and early ’70s. His canvases were a robust mingling of forms, mirroring his memories of his beautiful and calm village on the banks of the Bharathapuzha. Of his work at the time, the Paris-based artist Akkitham Narayanan said, “His colours danced with silent chanting. Except for a few artists, most of the others were doing figurative or narrative images. His works were pure, intense and deep in visual expressions.”

Vikram Bachhawat of Aakriti Art Gallery in Kolkata, who represents him, says he used to make his own canvases with thick cloth, coats of glue, zinc oxide and white lead so that he could paint. Bachhawat says, “The colours he worked with were primary but filled with a depth of vision and strength of compositional clarity. But he loved working with deep reds.”

Achuthan was an intrepid illustrator of stories, published in magazines and on book covers. He was also a voracious reader and writer, with a number of short stories published in Malayalam magazines.

The year 2022 has been an important one for Achuthan in the auction scenario. The Pundole’s Glenbarra Museum Sale had a brilliant wine-toned work that spoke of associations and annotations in human experience and memory. When I spoke to him at the time he stated, “Colour for me is a catalyst of my moods. It is a transporter and translator of memory and anubhavam. The colours of my past became the colours I carried. My childhood stories and incidents connected to the rivers and the hills of my hometown all coalesced into the series of canvases I painted.”

In the reflective domain of solitude is Achuthan’s work that was sold at the Saffronart Arts of India Sale this May. His turquoise-blue work was a summation of his ceaseless and aesthetic exploration in the field of abstraction. You looked closer to find multiple layers as well as textural tones. Achuthan’s canvases had an incandescent aura of rare timbre. His life as an artist was about his communion with colour.

Achuthan’s work is also part of the NGMA Collection and his work was included in the show ‘Dhvani se Shabd aur Chinh’ curated by Adwaita Gadanayak two years ago. Achuthan has been part of several exhibitions worldwide — in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, France and Czechoslovakia. He was part of the Bhopal Biennale in 1991 and 1998, he participated in the VIIth Triennial in Delhi in 1991 and the 3rd Asian Art show at Fukuoka, Japan and he has been part of a group show at Delfina Gallery, London. He has won multiple awards, including the Tamil Nadu Lalit Kala Akademi award in 1982 and the National Academy Award in 1988.

The writer is a curator and art critic

