I was not at this year’s Art Mumbai. Naturally, I was scanning the Instagram handle of the annual art fair to see what I had missed. If their social media is to be believed, I didn’t miss anything, if it was art I was looking for. The Instagram handle had reels and posts on brand collaborations, luxury lounge, celebrity spotting, what people wore. The only art I saw from the fair was in the blurry backgrounds of videos. A video shows filmmaker Karan Johar using a magnifying glass to look closely at a work, very little of which is captured in the frame.

Make no mistake. An art fair, unlike a biennale, is a hyper commercial event. Money, glamour and luxury are expected. It is still not the main event, though. The art is. And there was plenty to see and show. Across more than 90 galleries, artists were addressing ecological crises, censorship, queer vulnerabilities and the fault lines of postcolonial identity. Mansha Chhatwal’s Complete Silence I-IV, at Blueprint 12, used blacked-out pages to interrogate censorship; Bhasha Chakrabarti’s Khwab, presented by Kolkata’s Experimenter, explored postcolonial identity through textile traditions. By relegating these conversations about the here and now to the background, the fair framed art as a status symbol at best, a luxury transaction at worst. It left little room for audiences to engage with the work beyond the fair’s physical space.