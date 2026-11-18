I was not at this year’s Art Mumbai. Naturally, I was scanning the Instagram handle of the annual art fair to see what I had missed. If their social media is to be believed, I didn’t miss anything, if it was art I was looking for. The Instagram handle had reels and posts on brand collaborations, luxury lounge, celebrity spotting, what people wore. The only art I saw from the fair was in the blurry backgrounds of videos. A video shows filmmaker Karan Johar using a magnifying glass to look closely at a work, very little of which is captured in the frame.
Make no mistake. An art fair, unlike a biennale, is a hyper commercial event. Money, glamour and luxury are expected. It is still not the main event, though. The art is. And there was plenty to see and show. Across more than 90 galleries, artists were addressing ecological crises, censorship, queer vulnerabilities and the fault lines of postcolonial identity. Mansha Chhatwal’s Complete Silence I-IV, at Blueprint 12, used blacked-out pages to interrogate censorship; Bhasha Chakrabarti’s Khwab, presented by Kolkata’s Experimenter, explored postcolonial identity through textile traditions. By relegating these conversations about the here and now to the background, the fair framed art as a status symbol at best, a luxury transaction at worst. It left little room for audiences to engage with the work beyond the fair’s physical space.
The poorly curated feed at Art Mumbai perpetuates the image that many critics, and institutions like the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, have been trying to dismantle. The art world has historically been notorious for practising a VIP culture. The pandemic forced it to go digital, tearing down its intimidating walls. A viewer in Delhi could suddenly see exhibitions in Paris, Tokyo or Seoul. But it was more than simply transcending geographical borders. As artists, galleries and institutions began contextualising their work online, it made art intelligible, allowing people to participate in conversations that once seemed impossible.
No one disputes the joy of encountering an artwork in person. But neither can one deny that social media democratised it by opening up new avenues for sharing knowledge. It allowed art to be experienced outside of the perceived pretentiousness of elite openings. Art could be seen not as an isolated, rarefied pursuit, but as a part of everyday life, with artists responding in real time to the anxieties, conflicts and questions shaping society.
By letting the art come second to the glitz, one of the country’s major annual art events risks slipping back into the art-is-for-the-elite trope. For those who attend fairs to engage with art rather than acquire it, and for those who cannot be in Mumbai, the fair’s social media feed often is the exhibition. Galleries may be posting their own work, but the fair is the one platform that brings them together; its feed will be the event for most people.
In a vox pop video that has celebrities talking about what makes Art Mumbai special, actor Kunal Roy Kapoor calls the art at the fair “stories on walls”. But that just makes one wonder all the more: Why would the fair’s own digital window put these stories behind a velvet rope?
The writer is associate editor, The Indian Express. trisha.mukherjee@expressindia.com