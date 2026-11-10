For those who had the privilege of knowing the artist and her profound body of work, the departure of Arpita Singh — much loved, deeply admired — is inevitably a forfeiture of the belief that her indomitable will and mental strength would win the wager against mortality and bodily frailty. And that the defining word would become “legacy”. Coming to terms with that is to rejoice in the abundance of wealth that Arpita poured into her oeuvre. The affluence of pictorial and intellectual resources poured into a long working life would take an account we have no space for here.

Devising out of a pervasive language of abstraction, Arpita, by the 1970s, had developed a consummate body of works, mostly in black and white. A stint at the Weavers Service Centre in Calcutta must have honed her sensitivity to colour, surface, pattern, and to the repetitive, through the grammar of weaving, and telling. Her outspoken wit, her innate deftness in drawing the body, her love of reading — lore, mythic tales, fiction in her native Bengali and, increasingly, contemporary international literature — all pushed against the constraints of abstraction. Modernist vocabulary popular in India through the paintings of Marc Chagall and Paul Klee had opened up the possibilities of “naïveté”. Arpita, however, chose whimsy and subterfuge as the means to be personal and different. Neither this decision nor her choice of masquerade, was ungendered. Pulling the façade of quaint, tongue-in-cheek whimsy over her new vulnerabilities as woman and mother, she built a language of transgression that equipped her to take on the world, living and dying, as it encroached into her life.