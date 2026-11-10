For those who had the privilege of knowing the artist and her profound body of work, the departure of Arpita Singh — much loved, deeply admired — is inevitably a forfeiture of the belief that her indomitable will and mental strength would win the wager against mortality and bodily frailty. And that the defining word would become “legacy”. Coming to terms with that is to rejoice in the abundance of wealth that Arpita poured into her oeuvre. The affluence of pictorial and intellectual resources poured into a long working life would take an account we have no space for here.
Devising out of a pervasive language of abstraction, Arpita, by the 1970s, had developed a consummate body of works, mostly in black and white. A stint at the Weavers Service Centre in Calcutta must have honed her sensitivity to colour, surface, pattern, and to the repetitive, through the grammar of weaving, and telling. Her outspoken wit, her innate deftness in drawing the body, her love of reading — lore, mythic tales, fiction in her native Bengali and, increasingly, contemporary international literature — all pushed against the constraints of abstraction. Modernist vocabulary popular in India through the paintings of Marc Chagall and Paul Klee had opened up the possibilities of “naïveté”. Arpita, however, chose whimsy and subterfuge as the means to be personal and different. Neither this decision nor her choice of masquerade, was ungendered. Pulling the façade of quaint, tongue-in-cheek whimsy over her new vulnerabilities as woman and mother, she built a language of transgression that equipped her to take on the world, living and dying, as it encroached into her life.
Through the 1970s, while tending home, playing make-believe games with her little daughter, listening to her neighbours’ tales, she was also pushing new ways of telling into her paintings. Yet, while finding these new ways she did not discard already used ones, but compounded her growing skills and modes of painting and drawing. Turning irreverence into a weapon was a game, and a game-plan. Within fictional scenarios of protuberant flowers and foliage created in seductive and audacious colours, a whimsical human presence was enacted. In time, the human — usually female — presence took on body and asserted its pre-eminent role in the telling of the tale.
There is in Arpita’s paintings the substance of wakeful dream, materialising image and mirage, body and fabric. The work is made by teasing paint and pigment — layered on, impacted, pushed around. Along with modernist techniques of painting, she foregrounds other devices to celebrate the surface: The repetitive use of emblematic or ornamental motifs, patterning and illuminating, inexorably bringing to life a surface she fears might dull. Or, if not offered life through touch or sign, even die. Yet the motifs offered are often funerary, about mourning the dead and celebrating dying. About living in spite of dying. About enacting death. In Arpita’s paintings, is that always different from enacting living?
By the 1990s, the woman in Arpita’s watercolours grew larger, her gestures orchestrating the daily-life arena where she acquired an iconic centrality. Male presence is often in chorus-like phalanxes in bureaucratic or military uniform, stubborn and enacting threat. The female protagonists, however, without apology, gain the ground under their feet in moments of solitude, companionship or discord, and, as they grow older, in menopausal iconicity. The physicality of the ageing female body is achieved through the grace with which it is dignified, the cavernous comfort of motherhood or the patient poise of ageing. The colours of menopausal wounding are enabled, indeed empowered, by the numerous ways of drawing and painting in Arpita’s arsenal. The vulnerable body is equipped as the body of resistance. Against dismemberment.
Over the years, the threats that had seemed farcical, part of a charade, grew more menacing as we received broadcasts of litanies of sex crimes, brutality, carnage, genocide and exile. Alert to the aggrandising manoeuvres of conflict, fascism and war across the globe, Arpita needed new codes to speak of these realities. There are detonating smudges of devastation made up of lace strips of repetitive words in a red-and-blue classroom geography chart. As the world around her explodes, the woman in Arpita’s oil paintings often has to leave her home. Searching, walking, “finding no other way to return home”, she wanders through mazes in snakes-and-ladders cities with delusional signposts. Or elsewhere, emerging from unfixity in the seriality of drawing and painting where scribbles and smudges inscribe a story of levitating, shifting lands bathed in golden light, she is found amidst despair and patience, waiting. She also finds herself in the atlas of Arpita’s seductive canvas of wondrous colour, only to discover that the trails that lead nowhere are made up of strips of paper and labels that repeat, like a dirge. Abducted, abandoned Sitas search, hesitate and stumble all over the atlas. Centimetre by centimetre, Arpita pastes together a torn, dismembering world as her protagonist waits, mourns, crouches, and holds on.
One of the very last works Arpita completed is titled ‘Eighty-nine graves in my courtyard’, painted after seeing the front page of Tehran Times, which carried serial portraits of young schoolgirls killed in the bombing of their school. Her ability to turn a direct confrontation with reality into a complex, acutely political, emotionally charged quiz game painted with thoughtful control and painterly virtuosity is a valuable part of the legacy she has left us.
Sheikh is an artist