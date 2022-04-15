Giving credit is a simple courtesy. Arooj Aftab must not grudge it

Mohabbat karne wale kam na honge, teri mehfil mein lekin hum na honge. (There won’t be a dearth of those who will cherish you, but in that gathering of your admirers, I won’t be there.)

For over half a century, this Hafeez Hoshiarpuri ghazal was brought to life by Pakistani ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan. He presented it with such nuance and tenderness that for years, the pangs of separation in this piece have transcended even the geopolitics of the Subcontinent. The ghazal became so popular that it was sung by other greats such as Farida Khanum, Iqbal Bano and Jagjit Singh. But it was Hassan who etched this ghazal — along with “Ranjish hi sahi” — in our common consciousness. For “Mohabbat karne wale”, he used Tilang, the raga that stems from the folk melodies of Rajasthan, where Hassan was born and learned music.

So, when Brooklyn-based Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab walked away with a Grammy earlier this month — a first for any Pakistani woman — in the Best Global Music Performance category for the “neo-Sufi” version of this ghazal which she calls “Mohabbat” in her 2021 album Vulture Prince (New Amsterdam Records), it became a moment to cherish for the Subcontinent.

The ghazal was first read in 1929 by Hoshiarpuri at Lahore’s famed Government College.

But for “Mohabbat”, which has musical influences from diverse worlds of jazz, Hindustani music, Sufi and folk music, Aftab does not acknowledge — either in the album’s digital versions or in her acceptance speech— the poet or the composer, even though the basic tune is used in its entirety. The only difference is pace, orchestration and of course, Aftab’s voice and style. The Recording Academy’s award is for her performance of the ghazal but the onus to acknowledge its origins is on Aftab.

Vulture Prince, Aftab’s third album, came at the back of years of struggle in Pakistan amid a family that enjoyed musical baithaks at home but preferred their daughter to not make music. In it, she pairs the pain of famous ghazals with hushed orchestral arrangements created with the harp, flugelhorn, double bass, violins and synth. She sings Mirza Ghalib’s “Diya hai” where the poignance of the poet’s words finds release through her voice — the last song she and her brother shared before he passed away during the making of the album. The elegy and its pain aren’t lost on the listener. There is also Sudarshan Fakir’s “Kuch toh duniya ki inaayat”, which found itself with Begum Akhtar back in the day. Ghalib, Fakir and Begum Akhtar aren’t credited either. She gives a new tune to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famed “Suroor”, but Anwar Farrukhabadi, the poet, does not find himself anywhere in the seven-track album. The album, however, does advertise a perfume oil created by Dana El Masri, inspired by the music. As of now, the oil is sold out.

Barack Obama picked “Mohabbat” as one of his favourites for 2021 and the piece was called one of the best songs of 2021 by the New York Times. But I’d rather listen to Hassan’s version. Mostly because of its quality but also because of its sincerity. He would almost always credit the poet. “Ye Hafiz Hoshiarpuri saab ki ghazal hai…”

Aftab hasn’t put out any statement or explanation. But she shared a post by a friend on her Facebook page that read: “For those who are asking Arooj Aftab to give credits… either they are jealous or they do not understand that you can pick up any old poetry and compose it yourself, then there is no cover left.” This isn’t a new composition. It’s the same tune sung with different orchestration. Because she is trained in western forms of music, she’s stripped the ghazal of classical ornamentations and created a new setting for it. Hoshiarpuri’s words give context to her pain. This is why credit is necessary.

In 2018, at Lahore’s Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature, an 89-year-old Farida Khanum sat in a wheelchair and sang the same ghazal, diving into Hoshiarpuri’s anguish and sarcasm. Musician and author Ali Sethi, who was in conversation with her, was visibly awed. So were those present. But before Khanum began, she said, “Ye Mehdi bhai (Hassan) ne gaaya hai. Aur badi gayaki ke saath gaaya hai. Maine isko light music ki tarah gaaya hai”. (Mehdi bhai has sung this. And has sung it with a lot of dexterity. I have sung it like light music). Even though Khanum’s version is immaculate, she does not let the moment go without that mention.

While Khanum’s reference is deferential, all we want from Aftab is some courtesy.

