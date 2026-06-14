An enterprising startup in Lajpat Nagar offers a “shopping assistant” to help one navigate Central Market, crammed with tiny shops selling everything from Pakistani suits to antique mirrors. CarryMen promises a “stress free shopping experience” for as little as Rs 79 for a 30-minute package. Besides carrying bags, assistants provide guidance on the best chhola kulchas in the locality and stand in queues to buy them. They produce foldable chairs for tired customers and shoppers may rent a pram for children. In a story on BBC India, opinions on this service had bemused reactions. Some were scathing, saying that India’s youth have no better options than becoming “coolies”. Another comment on X read, “Love how startups constantly innovate in the slavery space.”

This service is not much different from Paid Porters at the airport or delivery agents working for Swiggy or Amazon so it’s a tad unfair to cast the proprietor of CarryMen as specifically exploitative. It could be said, government failure at a macro level to create meaningful employment has led to the burgeoning of all kinds of part-time gigs. Alas, we all have to choose the best among the options available in front of us. Having a job is better than no job. Seen from a different perspective, Lajpat Nagar isn’t exactly swarming with octogenarians needing assistance. It’s the young or able-bodied people in their 40s and 50s out for retail therapy and what’s shocking is, they’re not embarrassed to hire someone to carry their shopping for them.