April 6, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Janata infighting

Janata infighting

The Janata National Executive successfully prevented a showdown between the BLD and the Jana Sangh groups by referring the controversial issue of organisational elections to the Parliamentary Board. The BLD group is opposed to the holding of the organisational elections. The Jana Sangh group reiterated its stand that the Janata should go ahead with the party elections. The Parliamentary Board is likely to work out a formula reconciling the conflicting stands.

Protests in Pakistan

Protests against the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto escalated into violent exchanges of tear gas and rocks between police and Bhutto supporters at Lahore and Rawalpindi, where Bhutto was hanged. At least 200 anti-government demonstrators were seen arrested at Rawalpindi.

Bhutto verdict

Executed former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto burned a hand-written will and resisted the jailers who took him to the gallows. The Bhutto hanging before daybreak on Wednesday was carried out secretly and under heavy security but several details, some contradictory, have begun appearing. Bhutto’s lawyers, led him to believe until the final days that he would receive executive clemency or be otherwise spared, said the generally pro-government Urdu language newspaper, Nawa-i-Waqt. When Bhutto got his final death notice two days before the hanging, “his condition changed suddenly and he wept constantly,” said the paper.

Violence in J&K

One person died and three others received gunshot injuries when police opened fire on a violent mob in Mallapura village in Anantnag district. The death toll in Kashmir Valley has now risen to four. Irate mobs protesting against the execution of Bhutto went on a rampage in some villages.