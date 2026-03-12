In its clash with Hegseth, it is only a matter of time before Anthropic falls in line. The company’s rival, OpenAI, has been quick to accept a permissive contract for military-use cases

Anthropic and the Department of War (DoW) are locked in a standoff over how far the military should be allowed to go with frontier AI. At the centre of this clash are two red lines that Anthropic insists on for its models: No mass domestic surveillance and no fully autonomous weapons. In response, the DoW has designated the company as a “supply chain risk”, a label previously reserved for US adversaries, and never before applied to an American company.

The US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated on X that “no contractor, supplier, or partner that does business with the United States military may conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic”. As legally untenable as that sounds, it is an existential risk for Anthropic if it is cut off from being offered by major cloud service providers. While the company could challenge this designation in court, a negotiated settlement that allows the DoW to use the technology for “all lawful purposes”, in line with what it has been advocating, is likely.