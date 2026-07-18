Occasionally, when I have the opportunity to catch a young couple on screen waiting to say “the three words” to each other, it’s not “I love you” that I’m able to think of but “I am exhausted”. The protocol for responding to “I love you” is to add “too”.

EWP is a good acronym. It feeds off the established seriousness of the EPW, the Economic and Political Weekly. And perhaps because it begins with “E”, it also hides the low energy. I propose the registration of the Exhausted Wives’ Party as a political bloc. “E” words have been ruling our world — email, e-commerce, e-business, e-wallet. Half the world, or at least much of the married world, has been speaking of another “e”. Exhaustion. But perhaps because women have to say everything a few times to be heard (I wish we were like OTPs that didn’t work if not paid attention right away), no one’s noticed; or it comes with our condition of existence, like having anaemia.

It’s the collective exhaustion of women that I felt as I read two books recently — one by a man, the other by a woman. The first by the historian Gyanendra Pandey, Men at Home: Imagining Liberation in Colonial and Postcolonial India, a book — I am still surprised at my audacity — I read in the confessional tradition: A man’s belated admission of female labour that allows everything, including his discipline, to live and prosper. As I read through the list of famous men who built their careers on the unacknowledged labour of women, Mohandas Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rahul Sankrityayan, and others, I found myself adding other names: Men in my family, friends, colleagues, neighbours, writers and artists I knew, even admired. “Men touched food — to eat, though not to cook or prepare it. They touched beds, or sheets, or makeshift mattresses on the floor — to sleep, but not to tidy or clean them,” writes Pandey.