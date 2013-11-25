An opportunity in disguise

How Saudi Arabias Nitaqat laws could be utilised for Indias economic benefit

Having witnessed the hue and cry over the new phase of Saudisation and the determined implementation of the Nitaqat laws in Saudi Arabia,I am curious why India cannot think positively so that this potential threat to the economy is eventually utilised to its advantage. It is bound to feel the repercussions on its socio-economic horizon,with over 2.8 million Indian citizens living in Saudi Arabia.

At present,Nitaqat is being treated as an anti-expatriate action,which is a total misconception. The process of Saudisation dates back to 1994. It aimed to replace Saudi Arabias large foreign workforce with local labour. Interestingly,all GCC countries  the UAE,Kuwait,Oman,Bahrain and Qatar  practise such policy. But it remained dormant until Saudi Arabia decided to implement Nitaqat with great vigour. Saudi Arabia,being one of the fastest growing economies,also faces the most drastic labour market pressure that any economy has experienced. It is estimated that by 2051,Saudi Arabia will have a population that is almost one and a half times that of Kerala. The challenges posed by this unprecedented population explosion are quadrupled when it it is combined with a youth boom.

With over 51 per cent of its population in the below-25 age group,it is unfortunate that Saudi Arabia has not been able to exploit its demographic dividend favourably. It is also contradictory that this same country,with such a great store of human capital,employs around 95 per cent expatriates in its private sector. A poor literacy rate,combined with the lack of adequate training,takes a huge toll on the countrys development. The result is a high rate of unemployment  13 per cent. The huge monetary loss incurred through foreign outward remittances  20 billion riyal annually,the ill effects of the Arab Spring and the recurring economic crises go without saying. In brief,Saudi Arabia has justifiable reasons for its localisation policy,which we consider a disaster. However,recent statistics show that labour outflow from India to Saudi Arabia has consistently been larger than that to the UAE for the last five years,even under these circumstances.

So whats the Nitaqat spree about? Its simply a policy to revitalise an economy heavily dependent on foreign labour,and is aimed at long-term stability. Private sector firms are classified into different grades (excellent,green,yellow and red),based on the ratio of local citizens working in the establishment. For fulfilling localisation requirements,the company gets to maintain its non-Saudi workforce and acquire expatriates under threat at the red and yellow companies. It also implies that if the company fails to speed up its localisation process,the foreign migrants position in the country becomes illegal and she is forced to leave after the expiry of her grace period. That is,if she is not absorbed by an excellent or green company by then.

On a positive note,these legal stipulations have given 14 lakh Indians a chance to regularise their jobs,either by transferring their sponsorship or by amending their job titles. This amounts to 50 per cent of our total workforce in the country,which is definitely good news and not to be forgotten for the sake of the 5 per cent jobs lost on Nitaqat grounds. Kerala is the state that alone supplies 38 per cent foreign labour to Saudi Arabia. As per the Kerala Migration Survey 2011 conducted by the CDS,it has suffered a mere 2 per cent loss of jobs,which could be tolerated,given the positive possibilities that could follow.

Historically,Kerala has been at the top of the list of emigrants to the GCC. But recent trends show a changing tendency. The state no longer tops the list,Uttar Pradesh does. The total number of workers from Kerala granted emigration clearance in 2012 is only 98,178,against 1,91,341 from UP. This needs serious consideration. The big difference in the literacy rates of the north and the south in India necessitates proper governmental intervention to ensure safe and legal migration. The UP emigrants lack of social networks in the GCC,in contrast to the Keralites,also poses a serious threat.

It is time we started exploiting the situation to make things cleaner. Regulating recruitment agencies should be the first step to ensure migrants safety. Its also important that these agencies be promoted,as they provide job opportunities to a large share of the population,and this,of course,cannot be done by the government. That the Kerala governments official recruitment agency,the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC),has been able to send only 10,000 people abroad in the last 40 years underlines this statement. It is also necessary that we create an environment conducive to potential migrants by bringing down the cost of the process,providing them pre-departure training and producing a financially literate population that can bring home the fullest benefits of migration.

Saudi Arabia is Indias fourth-largest trade partner and the 14th largest market for Indian goods. The recent visits of country heads and bilateral agreements have strengthened ties,and it is important that we abide by the legalities involved. India should make sure that its rich human capital is safely placed and this will only enhance the countrys credibility abroad. Notwithstanding Nitaqat,it is still important that we dont let our citizens wander in nations far off,demeaning our status in the global mainstream.

The writer is professor,Centre for Development Studies,

Thiruvananthapuram

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App