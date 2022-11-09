An IPS officer writes: My daughter knows that I am more than just her mom. Why doesn’t everyone else?

Written by Shraddha Pandey

My daughter is two years old — too young to understand many things. Yet, I note with a tinge of sadness that my daughter observes more than she should. One Sunday evening when I was wearing my watch, she asked, “Mummum, aapko office jaana padega kya? (do you have to go to work?)” After sharing me with my job during the week, she was mentally preparing to let me go on a Sunday too. Why has this young girl started “adjusting” so early in life? I prefer it when she “demands” more of my time as a right. It is better to be an aspirational woman even if it is difficult.

Also Read | Pathanamthitta collector Divya Iyer brings son to public function, triggers debate in Kerala

When I was studying hard for UPSC CSE, and failing repeatedly, my family was being criticised for having its priorities wrong with respect to an unmarried daughter: “God knows what Pandeyji’s daughter keeps studying? Doesn’t he want to get her married?” Note how such questions reduce a girl to being “somebody’s daughter”, and his responsibility. As if the “daughter” has no agency as an individual.

While deciding service preferences, I had listed the Indian Police Service as my second preference. I was told by many different groups, including some young fellow aspirants like myself, that it was a bad call. “Who wants to marry a cop?” Note how my worth, even when I was sitting for a prestigious exam, would be determined by whether anyone found me worth marrying.

When I found out I was pregnant and informed my boss, he made every effort to assure me that I could keep working in a field posting for as long as I could do justice to the job and felt fit. Another person in the room exclaimed, “But sir, let her ask her husband at least”. Note that even though I would be the one carrying the child and I would be the one doing the job, someone found it inappropriate for me to make this decision. Hearteningly, my boss brushed aside his comment.

Now that my daughter is here and she is two, and I am posted far away from any family member, I have a system in place. My daughter, domestic help and I have formed a trifecta that manages everything. If I have to do inter-district duty, they go with me. If my daughter is sick, I bring her to the office. When I go to any social function, I take her with me. I am a mom and a cop, and I am not ashamed of the fact that I need the support of my workplace and fraternity as I raise my child. Our situation is far from ideal, but it is what we have and we try to make it work the best we can.

Also Read | My wife was criticised for taking our son to an event: What this says about attitudes to working mothers

When at a social function, I don’t expect my daughter to be prim and proper and behave like an adult. She is a kid and she is happy to express her need for her mother loudly and proudly. She will explore the world around her. I am happy to note that all of my bosses, my staff as well as people in general have always held space for us. They have understood that my child is young and that she and I need each other.

Advertisement

And yet, every once in a while, when I am having a particularly difficult day managing my two jobs (mom and cop), I get an unsolicited suggestion from some well-meaning associate to request a non-field posting: “The kid needs her mom, this is an important phase in her growth”. Many have suggested that I should request a city posting for the sake of my daughter’s education. I have difficulty in explaining to them that my identity is not just that of a mother; I have career aspirations and I am entitled to having them. This phase is probably more important for my career growth than for the education of my two-year-old. Concerns about my child’s “education” are unfounded at this stage, but the career that I have decided to chart for myself has to happen now.

The guilt of missing many of my child’s important moments are compounded by comments from certain sections of society on how I am a bad mother for trying to do my other job, that of a cop, well. I can assure the reader that such suggestions are never made to any man even when he happens to be in a profession such as mine.

Therefore, some of the commentary about Divya Iyer, IAS, bringing her child for a social event left me stunned. She was called unprofessional for it. I do not understand how this was unprofessional. Did she not follow protocol? Did she not adhere to her duties? Where did she go wrong? Were those who made these comments district collectors or moms? How were they qualified to make comments on her conduct?

Advertisement

Also Read | Kerala MLA Sabarinathan ties knot with IAS officer Divya Iyer

It really does take a village to raise a child. And that village is not in some ideal faraway land, that village is us — you and me and our busy lives and our workplaces and our social places. I, for one, welcome my staff bringing their kids to work.

As a nation, we want our future generations to be productive and strong. Yet, we are expected to act like we do not have any children around our workplaces. Young children need their parents, it is their right. And parents are also consumed by thoughts about their young kids — it is biology, it is what has made the human race survive and flourish.

To my daughter, I reply, “Nahi office nahi jaana, aaj toh Sunday hai. (No, I don’t have to go to work today. It’s Sunday.)” From the barrage of hugs and kisses that follow, I’m happy to see that my child can already hold space for my job. I am her “mummum”, her whole world, but she understands that I am an independent person who can have other commitments. On the other hand, many of our social spaces and workplaces want us to act as if our whole identity is that of an individual, unfettered by a family. A district collector must shed her identity as a mom to be considered “professional”? Isn’t it absurd?

I am proud of District Collector, Divya Iyer, IAS for giving her responsibilities as a mother the same weightage as she gave to her responsibilities as a bureaucrat. I am proud of my daughter for accepting that my world is bigger than just the role of her mom. And I am proud of myself for serving and enjoying two beautiful worlds at the same time.

The writer is an IPS officer