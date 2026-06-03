The CDSCO should consider an expedited pathway for innovative antibiotics that address critical unmet medical needs and have already undergone rigorous evaluation by trusted regulators.

The recent approval of Zaynich by the US FDA marks a watershed moment for the Indian innovation ecosystem. For decades, India has been recognised as the “pharmacy of the world”, supplying affordable medicines and vaccines at scale. With Zaynich, it has demonstrated something equally important: The ability to discover, develop, and globally commercialise a novel antibiotic that meets the standards of one of the world’s most demanding regulators.

This comes at a critical time. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is among the most serious threats to global health, and India bears a disproportionate share of this burden. Zaynich’s development has been informed by the realities of AMR in India. Resistance mechanisms prevalent in Indian healthcare settings, and clinical and microbiological data generated from Indian patients and institutions, have helped shape the product’s development. In many ways, this is a medicine designed with some of the world’s toughest resistance challenges in mind.