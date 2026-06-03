Opinion An Indian antibiotic on the global stage
It would be paradoxical if a drug developed with substantial Indian scientific contributions and approved by a stringent international regulator were to face prolonged delays before reaching Indian patients
The recent approval of Zaynich by the US FDA marks a watershed moment for the Indian innovation ecosystem. For decades, India has been recognised as the “pharmacy of the world”, supplying affordable medicines and vaccines at scale. With Zaynich, it has demonstrated something equally important: The ability to discover, develop, and globally commercialise a novel antibiotic that meets the standards of one of the world’s most demanding regulators.
This comes at a critical time. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is among the most serious threats to global health, and India bears a disproportionate share of this burden. Zaynich’s development has been informed by the realities of AMR in India. Resistance mechanisms prevalent in Indian healthcare settings, and clinical and microbiological data generated from Indian patients and institutions, have helped shape the product’s development. In many ways, this is a medicine designed with some of the world’s toughest resistance challenges in mind.
The FDA approval sends a powerful message: Indian drug innovators have arrived on the global stage. Indian firms are no longer confined to manufacturing generic medicines or incremental improvements. They are increasingly capable of undertaking the high-risk, scientifically demanding journey of discovering and developing new therapeutics with global relevance. This is precisely the transformation policymakers have long sought to encourage.
India now has an opportunity to ensure its regulatory framework keeps pace with its innovation ambitions. It would be paradoxical if a drug developed with substantial Indian scientific contributions and approved by a stringent international regulator were to face prolonged delays before reaching Indian patients. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation should consider an expedited pathway for innovative antibiotics that address critical unmet medical needs and have already undergone rigorous evaluation by trusted regulatory authorities.
Such a pathway need not compromise scientific rigor. Regulatory reliance models, increasingly adopted around the world, allow regulators to focus on issues of local relevance while avoiding duplication of assessments already completed to internationally accepted standards.
India should also recognise the strategic importance of rewarding innovation. Drug discovery is expensive, uncertain, and time-consuming. Every successful product creates confidence among investors, researchers, academic institutions, and biotechnology start-ups that India can compete globally in pharmaceutical innovation. A responsive regulatory pathway would signal that India values and supports those willing to undertake this challenging journey.
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At the same time, expedited access must be accompanied by strong antimicrobial stewardship. Novel antibiotics are precious resources that must be used judiciously to preserve their effectiveness. Accelerated approval should therefore be linked to appropriate stewardship measures, surveillance, and post-marketing monitoring.
Zaynich symbolises the maturation of India’s life-sciences ecosystem and demonstrates that Indian innovation can address global health challenges at the highest level. By ensuring rapid, responsible access to such breakthroughs, India can reinforce its emergence not only as the world’s pharmacy but also as one of its innovation engines.
The writer is senior scientist and programme officer, AMR, ICMR