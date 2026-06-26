Written by Xu Wei

The world stands at a turbulent crossroads. Hegemony, unilateralism and protectionism are exacerbating global deficits in peace, development, security and governance. As the world’s only two nations with populations exceeding 1.4 billion, the complexity of the India-China relationship is unmatched. With the centre of the global gravity shifting to Asia, the relations have transcended the bilateral scope. Our combined contribution of over 40 per cent to global growth positions us as active architects of solutions. By joining hands, China and India can transform Eastern wisdom into a stabilising force in the world.

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President Xi Jinping’s four global initiatives constitute a coherent framework rooted in our shared philosophical traditions. These initiatives offer practical pathways for synergy between China and India.

On development: The Global Development Initiative (GDI) seeks to put development at the top of the global agenda and ensure that no country is left behind. This dovetails with India’s mission of Viksit Bharat 2047. Both nations understand that development is an inalienable right of all peoples, not a privilege for a few. The GDI advocates for open, green, and inclusive growth, urging a move away from zero-sum competition. By aligning our development paradigms, we can ensure that modernisation benefits all.

On security: The Global Security Initiative (GSI) champions common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security. Its fundamental principles — respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, and the peaceful resolution of disputes — directly echo the Panchsheel (the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence), which India and China pioneered decades ago. For two neighbours sharing a vast border, the GSI is a timely reminder that true security cannot be achieved by any single nation at the expense of others. Mutual trust remains the most reliable instrument for managing differences.

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On civilisation: The Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI) advocates respect for the diversity of world civilisations, promoting equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness. This resonates deeply with India’s philosophy of vasudhaiva kutumbakam — the world is one family. As two ancient civilisations that have shaped human history for millennia, we share the wisdom that no single culture holds a monopoly on truth. Through civilisational exchanges and mutual learning, we can overcome estrangement, break the “clash of civilisations” narrative, and build a world where people of all nations understand each other.

On governance: The Global Governance Initiative aims to build a more just and equitable global system. Its fundamental task is to uphold the authority and status of the UN; the key lies in major countries demonstrating their responsibilities; and the most pressing task is to close the persistent peace and development deficits. All countries must engage in equal consultations guided by mutual respect. No country can achieve development by placing itself outside the global governance system, nor can any country secure its future without international cooperation. Artificial isolation only leads to confrontation.

As major Asian countries, China and India have the responsibility to safeguard Asia’s peace, cooperation, and solidarity. So long as we respect each other’s core interests, understand, support, and succeed together, we will inject positive energy into global development, security, civilisation, and governance. Together, we can make the Asian century a reality for all.

The writer is consul-general of the People’s Republic of China in Kolkata