Amitabh Dubey and Salman Soz write on Bharat Jodo Yatra in its final stretch in Kashmir: BJP wants us to live in a reimagined past, Yatra is about our future

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters its final stretch in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has taken on the task of denigrating the Indian National Congress and the yatra (‘A wayward yatra and Kashmir’, The Indian Express, January 20). In the process, he has joined a long list of BJP ‘distorians’ who use a selective reading of history and fabrication of current reality to promote the BJP’s dystopian vision. In a desperate attempt to distract from the government’s colossal failures, decimation of institutions, and rampant cronyism, Singh misrepresents an endeavor that is about unifying the country, promoting harmony, and defending the Constitution. Nevertheless, in true BJP fashion, he hides more than he reveals. The BJP wants us to live in a reimagined past. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is about our future.

Singh regurgitates the usual talking points of the BJP on Article 370. There is nothing new there. The important constitutional question about the abrogation of Article 370 is with the Supreme Court. When Singh bashes Nehru for not allowing Sardar Patel to deal with Jammu and Kashmir the way he dealt with other princely states, he conveniently omits the fact that Patel once mooted the idea of giving Kashmir to Pakistan in exchange for Hyderabad. In calling the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution “misguided”, Singh manages to insult all our founders including Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, and even Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Jana Sangh. Unless, of course, the BJP believes that the Constitution was the work of one supreme individual who towered over everyone else.

In trashing Article 35A of the Constitution, the minister trashes the legacy of the Dogra rulers who were the original architects of J&K’s state-subject law. Singh fancies himself the leader of Jammu’s Dogra community. Does he have the courage to condemn Maharaja Hari Singh, who in January 1927 issued an order defining state subjects who could own property and be recruited for state services? Mind you, the state subject law was in response to demands from Dogras, Kashmiri Pandits, and Muslims alike. Even today, these demands have not vanished. People in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are fearful about their rights and deeply resentful of their collective disempowerment. We invite the minister to go on a speaking tour of Jammu and tell his audience how discriminatory Maharaja Hari Singh was by introducing a law that the founders of independent India decided to honour.

On terrorism, the facts speak for themselves. The biggest decline in terrorism in J&K came about as a result of a lot of hard work by successive governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. For example, incidents of killing declined from 1,427 in 2003 to 84 in 2013. Since then, they have doubled to 151 in 2022 with killings continuing into 2023 already and a bomb blast in Jammu as we write.

So far as political devolution goes, the state saw successful assembly elections under trying conditions in 2002, 2008, and 2014. Since then the people of J&K have suffered lockdowns and disenfranchisement with no sign of assembly elections. The largely free and fair panchayat elections of 2011 represented a historic step forward for political decentralisation compared to the much more problematic district development council elections that the minister boasts about.

Singh’s contention that the abrogation of Article 370 has succeeded in “mainstreaming Jammu and Kashmir not only physically but even in the hearts and minds” is totally divorced from reality. You only have to talk to the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh to understand that the only thing that has been mainstreamed is deep resentment towards misgovernance, institutional decay, and a lack of accountability by the government. As in the rest of the country, people in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are unhappy. If this is mainstreaming, then of course we agree with the minister.

Singh’s claims about Article 370 inhibiting development and promoting corruption in J&K are laughable. Before August 2019, J&K’s poverty levels placed it fifth best in the country and its human development index score was about 0.68, well above the national average (better than Gujarat). J&K hosted lakhs of economic migrants from other states. Would they be in J&K if they had better opportunities in their own states? Meanwhile, since the central government has taken charge of J&K, unemployment rates have skyrocketed even as citizens are left without representation and recourse.

On corruption, it is best if the BJP stays quiet. A government that has institutionalised crony capitalism and quid pro quo through murky electoral bonds, and whose chief ministers are in the news for 40 per cent commission, despite the absence of laws such as Article 370, must introspect rather than paint an entire region as corrupt.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra presents an inclusive and progressive vision of India, one in which the Constitution reigns supreme. The yatra is not only about bringing people together but about celebrating our diversity. It is about respecting the spirit of federalism that BJP governors are relentlessly eroding, the latest example being from Tamil Nadu. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Maharashtra to Nagaland, the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is applying a healing balm to the wounds inflicted by the BJP’s despicable politics.

In the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Dogra and a Kashmiri have collaborated to rebut the minister’s distortions. This is what the Indian National Congress stands for.

