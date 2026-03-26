France and India’s close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region is key, and President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working closely to this end. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo/File)

The international order is increasingly fragmented and its foundations are being eroded. There have never been so many armed conflicts since World War II. Trade tensions and imbalances linked to the growth models of the major global economic regions are weakening us collectively. The war in West Asia is just the latest example of the challenge of resolving disputes through diplomacy. France and India’s close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region is key, and President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working closely to this end.

“The great risk of the times we are living in is the risk of […] seeing the ‘might is right’ mentality prevail. It is the risk of seeing the egotism of a few individuals prevail,” said the French President in September 2025 as he addressed the UN General Assembly. That is why a new international order must emerge to produce a fairer, more inclusive and more effective system, under the banner of renewed multilateralism.