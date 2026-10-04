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From the Opinions Editor | America, Israel and an unsettled question: Can war win elections?

The same person is, depending on circumstances, part of a mob, a crowd, an electorate and a public. External threats, real and imagined, can often unite people behind an incumbent government. But, used too often, in too cavalier a fashion, such a political plank will give diminishing returns

Trump NetanyahuThe question in Tehran and Washington, and in many other democracies, then, is this: Can war and jingoism help win elections? (AP photos)
Written by: Aakash Joshi
5 min readNew DelhiOct 4, 2026 03:50 PM IST First published on: Oct 4, 2026 at 03:49 PM IST

Dear Express Reader

One of the biggest news stories unfolding over the last week had an Indian pilot at its centre. Flydubai flight FZ1073, from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was allegedly meant to be used in a terrorist attack till Captain Smit Machchhar foiled the attempt by his co-pilot and suffered severe injuries for his bravery, going above and beyond the call of both duty and training.

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Aakash Joshi

Aakash Joshi is Associate Editor at The Indian Express. He commiss... Read More

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