The geopolitical landscape of the mid-2020s has presented New Delhi with a stark and inescapable reality: The structural predictability that once underpinned India’s strategic convergence with the US has given way to an era of acute volatility. While the bilateral relationship with Washington remains vital, the escalating turbulence of American domestic politics and the erratic swings of its trade and foreign policy have introduced a dangerous element of uncertainty into the partnership. From sudden tariff threats and aggressive protectionist posturing to intense scrutiny over India’s independent energy choices and traditional ties, Washington has demonstrated that its strategic commitments are increasingly unpredictable. In this fragmented global order, New Delhi can no longer afford to anchor its long-term economic and security calculus to a single, mercurial superpower. To preserve the strategic autonomy that has long been the North Star of Indian foreign policy, India must aggressively pursue multi-alignment, cultivating alternative channels of serious cooperation.

While New Delhi has deftly expanded its ties with highly capable regional middle powers — deepening maritime coordination with Japan and Australia through the Quad, enhancing technological and financial integration with Singapore, and anchoring energy security within the Gulf states — there is one geopolitical space where Indian diplomacy stands to secure its most transformative gains: The European Union. Conversations at last week’s European Forum in Alpbach have convinced me that those who earlier dismissed the EU as a bureaucratic, inward-looking economic bloc, detached from India’s hard realities, are wrong. Europe has now emerged as a reliable, structurally steady partner for a rising India.

Advertisement

The landmark conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement on January 27, justly hailed as the “mother of all deals”, signals an unprecedented era of economic and strategic alignment between two of the world’s largest democratic marketplaces. The timing of this economic breakthrough is deeply deliberate. Concluded at Hyderabad House against the backdrop of the 16th India-EU Summit, the agreement represents a structural commitment encompassing a population of 2 billion consumers and roughly a quarter of global GDP. For India, this trade pact serves as an invaluable macroeconomic buffer, insulating our domestic industries from global protectionist shocks and securing privileged access to a lucrative, high-value market. For Europe, stung by the weaponisation of economic dependencies by China and increasingly wary of its state-led economic distortions, the agreement is the crown jewel of its “China Plus One” diversification strategy. By slashing or eliminating tariffs on over 96 per cent of traded goods and establishing stable, transparent rules for services, the digital economy, and high-tech collaboration, the FTA establishes a permanent economic anchor between the two peninsulas of the Eurasian landmass.

Yet, the true significance of this evolving relationship extends far beyond the realm of balance sheets and tariff calculations. The strategic affinity between India and Europe is rooted in a shared commitment to a resilient, rules-based multipolar order, a vision that is increasingly threatened by both Chinese expansionism and American unilateralism. In an extraordinary departure from diplomatic protocol that captured the attention of global observers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa travelled together to New Delhi in January to serve as the chief guests for India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. The historic sight of a joint European military and naval contingent marching down Kartavya Path was a potent visual manifesto: Europe no longer views the Indo-Pacific through a purely commercial lens, and India no longer views Europe as a strategic afterthought.

This symbolic evolution was matched by institutional substance. Alongside the trade pact, the two sides executed a comprehensive Security and Defence Partnership Agreement, dramatically expanding institutionalised cooperation across maritime and cyber-security, counter-terrorism, and emerging frontiers like artificial intelligence. Through this mechanism, India gains critical access to Europe’s €150 billion Security Action for Europe initiative, paving the way for joint defence industrial production, co-development, and the transfer of sophisticated, state-of-the-art military technologies. For an Indian military establishment actively seeking to diversify its hardware procurement and reduce its reliance on legacy suppliers while building up its domestic manufacturing capability, Europe offers a sophisticated, highly reliable alternative.

Advertisement

It is crucial to recognise that Europe is not, and cannot be, a like-for-like alternative to the US in terms of sheer raw military projection or global financial hegemony. However, what Europe lacks in singular superpower muscle, it more than compensates for in structural stability, technological prowess, and diplomatic predictability. Unlike a Washington prone to sudden shifts in executive whim, European foreign policy is anchored in institutional consensus and long-term strategic frameworks. Furthermore, Brussels and New Delhi share identical anxieties regarding Chinese coercion, particularly the creeping militarisation of critical maritime sea lanes and the predatory economics of regional connectivity projects. By building a robust, independent pillar of security cooperation with European powers (both collectively through the EU and bilaterally with key capitals like Paris and Berlin), India can plug critical operational gaps in the Indian Ocean while ensuring that its defence needs are supported by reliable, democratic partners.

Ultimately, the construction of a new special relationship with Europe represents the modern fulfilment of India’s traditional doctrine of strategic autonomy. In the complex geometry of twenty-first-century geopolitics, true autonomy is not achieved through isolation or passive non-alignment, but through the active, energetic cultivation of overlapping, high-value partnerships. By anchoring its economic future to the India-EU FTA and its security architecture to a deep defence partnership with Brussels, New Delhi successfully constructs a double-sided hedge. It creates a powerful deterrent against Chinese assertiveness in its neighbourhood while insulating itself from disruptive, unpredictable shifts in American global engagement. As the “mother of all deals” moves toward formal ratification and implementation, India and Europe are proving that in a world defined by turbulence, the alliance of two great civilisational democracies can become an anchor of global stability.

The writer is a fourth-term Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) for Thiruvananthapuram and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs