AIf his ideas remain confined to speeches, statues, and ceremonial garlands, then what we are celebrating is not his vision, but our success in containing it. (Express Archive photo)

We are told that India has transformed into a $3.5-trillion economy, driven by digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and global ambition. However, the real question is not how much we grow, but who that growth serves — as BR Ambedkar cautioned decades ago. The lives of Dalit women offer the starkest answer. If there is a floor to India’s inequality, it is borne down by three interconnected systems of oppression: Caste, patriarchy, and class. To speak of India’s progress without acknowledging these is not optimism; it is avoidance.

Caste, Ambedkar argued, is not “a physical barrier but a state of mind.” For Dalit women, however, this mindset produces deeply material consequences. They experience both internal and external systems of domination — embedded in culture, institutions, and structures. This is no exaggeration. Data, court records, and news reports reaffirm this structural reality with monotonous regularity.

Consider what recent months have shown. A report by Citizens for Justice and Peace documented 113 instances of caste-based atrocities across Indian states between January and June 2025, with Uttar Pradesh alone accounting for 34 cases. On average, around 10 cases of rape against Dalit women are reported each day — a pattern reflected in multiple incidents. One widely reported case in Uttar Pradesh — the Varanasi gang rape — occurred between March 29 and April 4, 2025, with an FIR registered on April 6. Caste-based violence has also included police brutality.