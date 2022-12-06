Ambedkar death anniversary: Years of nepotism prevented Babasaheb from getting his due. That’s changed in Amrit Kaal

India’s 76th Day of Independence marked the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. The valorous struggle against the British raj and the subsequent attainment of freedom is the outcome of the immeasurable sacrifices of numerous unsung heroes.

To create a value-driven India, we need to focus on the political, social and economic upliftment of the people. Since Independence, the pages of Indian history have remained knowingly and unknowingly skewed, celebrating specific ideas and ideals. Increasing nepotism has hampered the cause of giving recognition to the builders of the nation. This oversight has been a sore spot for many.

One such nation-builder was Bhimrao Ambedkar. Governments since independence have ignored his work and its value for the people. It took 34 years to posthumously award him the Bharat Ratna. The installation of his portrait in Central Hall, where he drafted the Constitution of India, was also delayed. The journey of the installation offers insightful commentary for every fellow Ambedkariate.

When Ambedkar breathed his last on December 6,1956, the demand for the Central Hall portrait was raised by his followers. Jawaharlal Nehru rejected it.

Motilal Nehru’s portrait was installed on March 30, 1957. Nehru’s intentions become clear from the remark he made on July 23, 1957, when the demand for a portrait of Prantiya Jatav Sabha, Gwalior, was made. He said, “So far as Dr Ambedkar’s portrait is concerned, I would have no objection to its being put up in the library or somewhere else, provided it is relatively small, or otherwise good.”

Later, the demand was declined again by the then Jawaharlal Nehru Portrait Parliamentary Committee on August 26, 1965, citing the unavailability of vacant panels in the Central Hall. Ironically, on May 5, 1966, the Central Hall was adorned with a portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Eventually, a mere 15 paisa commemorative stamp in Ambedkar’s name was issued by the Congress government of the time. The indifference and insensitivity to the cause further fanned his followers’ hurt.

A bronze statue of Ambedkar, received from the Dr Baba Saheb Memorial Committee, was installed at Iron Gate Number 3 on April 2, 1967. The then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, did not attend the unveiling ceremony.

Meanwhile, on November 19, 1987, a portrait of Indira Gandhi was installed in the Central Hall. At this stage, an increasing number of Dalit MPs implored Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to award Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna and the Central Hall portrait. Finally, the Rajiv Gandhi-led government consented to the portrait installation. It was installed by the then Lok Sabha speaker Balram Jakhar on August 9, 1989 — donated by the B R Ambedkar Vichar Manch.

It is disheartening that the portrait was withdrawn due to the ill-will of Congress leaders. It was removed from the Central Hall and found its new home in the Parliament Museum along with other freedom fighters. The move was met by wide protests led by Ambedkarite associations and Dalit MPs. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a member of the Opposition, was a keen observer.

The widely held precedent that leaders whose portraits, busts or statues weren’t housed in the Parliament estate already would be awarded a Central Hall portrait was contravened for the Nehru family by subsequent Congress regimes. The same precedent, however, was argued against when deliberations were underway for Ambedkar.

In 1989, the V P Singh government, externally supported by BJP, came to power, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed addressing this grievance. This marked the return of Ambedkar’s portrait in the Central Hall. The life-size portrait, made by artist Zeba Amrohawi, and donated by the BR Ambedkar Vichar Manch, was unveiled by the then Prime Minister V P Singh in an official ceremony held on April 12, 1990, as part of the centenary year celebrations of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

These biases and insensitivities in recognising our founding father’s significant contributions compelled us to reflect on the need for course correction. It is a mammoth task to unearth the consequences this indifference had on a downtrodden section of the society. Due recognition allows for a better understanding of our past and adds dimensions to our reality.

The ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Narendra Modi government geared towards expressing our sincere gratitude to the noble souls who played crucial roles in nation-building. By doing so, we aim to enable their followers to realise their full potential and nurture the coming generations. This festive occasion has brought the spirit of Independence to life again. Let’s seize the opportunity by crediting due recognition to the unsung heroes of India and telling their stories. Let the spirit of the Amrit Mahotsav enable everyone to scale new heights for the nation.

The writer is the Union Minister of State for Culture & Parliamentary Affairs, and a Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner.