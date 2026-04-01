In southern Lebanon, Israeli military activity is steadily expanding amid the ongoing war in Iran. Currently framed as a temporary security tactic, Israel’s move risks hardening into a sustained presence, a security buffer zone that pushes the boundary towards the Litani River or in the worst case, a renewed Israeli occupation. This is not without precedent. Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon between 1982 and 2000 also began as a security measure. It evolved into a long-term condition that reshaped local politics and entrenched cycles of resistance. Lebanon’s own trajectory makes the present moment more fragile. From the French mandate to the 15-year civil war, the country has experienced repeated phases of external intervention, violence and internal fragmentation. Weak state control, particularly in the peripheral regions, created the conditions in which non-state armed actors could emerge and consolidate power. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, emerged in southern Lebanon in 1982, following the Israeli invasion. It led a sustained resistance against Israeli forces and was widely credited with contributing to Israel’s eventual withdrawal in 2000.

Israel’s actions today are framed around the need to neutralise Hezbollah. While the security concern for Israel is real, treating Hezbollah solely as a military target risks ignoring the structural conditions that produced it. If those conditions — fragile governance, contested sovereignty and limited state presence — remain, then removing one armed actor won’t necessarily produce stability. Power vacuums in conflict-affected regions are filled quickly, often by less accountable, more extreme actors, as seen in Iran. Hezbollah is embedded within a wider network of allied actors as a central member and key proxy for Iran. Any large-scale escalation against it could activate these networks, expanding the conflict beyond Lebanon, potentially further into Syria.