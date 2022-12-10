Mumbai Kenkre FC’s football coach writes: How we can build a football culture in India

Written by Akhil Kothari

Did you see the way Saudi Arabia beat mighty Argentina at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar? Or perhaps the way Japan beat Spain, South Korea beat Portugal and Morocco eliminated Spain? People may say Japan, South Korea and Morocco are minnows, and they are. But what they also have is a robust footballing setup, just like the countries which they beat.

Since the World Cup is in Qatar, which is quite close to India, we’ve seen a record number of Indians attending live matches. Earlier, we were content watching it on screens big and small, with a group of friends, but now many more Indians have the unparalleled experience of watching a match live, at the biggest of stages. It’s got them demanding, pleading: When will we see India play at a World Cup?

That’s a very complex question. We won’t, for some time at least. There are quite a few changes we need to bring about to achieve that milestone.

Before we get to that, let’s talk about one game in particular — Saudi beating Argentina. I would say that’s the biggest upset of the World Cup though Morocco sent Spain packing. India can learn quite a few lessons there. First, Saudi Arabia accepted their limitations. They knew they couldn’t match Argentina man-for-man so they changed their tactics completely. They just sat back and hit them on the counter. The difference was that Saudi Arabia was determined. The tactics were nothing spectacular. They just defended with their lives. Isn’t there a lesson there for Indian football?

Our national teams, be it the men’s or women’s, are improving every season. Even five years ago, we weren’t playing the kind of football we are now. But we have a long way to go.

This year, football fans in India have had plenty to rejoice about. A new committee has taken charge of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and that’s great. But the biggest news is that there’s a promotion from the I-League to the Indian Super League (ISL). As a coach, I can tell you that’s the best possible news for Indian football in recent times. It opens the doors for clubs that aren’t backed by big sponsors and were formed just purely out of love for the game, to play at the highest level of football in India. It still isn’t enough for India to qualify for a World Cup, though.

For that, I think we have to stop depending on the AIFF.

Don’t get me wrong, they’re doing a fantastic job with the leagues: Baby leagues from ages five to 12, then the recently-introduced elite youth league, and even the second division I-League. But are those enough?

Look at Japan. I’ve studied the football landscape there well. They have a great top-tier league, but the difference between them and us is that children, youth, and reserve teams are playing matches every week, some playing as many as 60 competitive games a year. And no, they’re not necessarily playing the national league all year long. They’ve gone local. Academies and clubs in a particular province come together and form a league just to give their teams the chance to play competitive games every week.

What’s stopping us from doing the same? While cities can form these mini-leagues, imagine if we do that in the interiors of our country where most talent goes untapped. A case in point would be the Indian women’s team that played at the U-17 FIFA World Cup held in October. Most players were from rural areas.

Let’s look at cities. You saw the fanfare for the World Cup in places like Kolkata and Goa. They’re football-crazy. Here are where the local leagues come into play. Coaching education is at an all-time high and several coaching schools have just sprung up. Say 10 clubs join together and start a league, just to play on weekends throughout the year. Not just a kids’ league. It’s the kids, youth, and reserve teams for both men and women. Parents won’t have to travel very far. Everyone in the vicinity will know that there’s a league going on and will come to watch. This is what will ultimately create a footballing culture. More than that, it will create a huge pool of talent by giving players the experience of competition which will ultimately help them on bigger stages.

Competition is much-needed. We have the national league and a few tournaments here and there, but what are we doing the rest of the time? It’s like we’re studying but there are no exams to give.

That has to change soon for parents to be comfortable enough to tell their children to choose sports as a career. And it is changing. Just not at the pace it should. It’s heartening to see people choose careers like sports management, coaching, sports commentary, sports physiotherapy and sports psychology. We need to be more hands-on.

Forget the FIFA World Cup, let’s aim to be among the top eight in Asia. It’s not a big ask. Our U-16 boys have qualified for the second straight time for the U-16 AFC Asian Cup. It has largely gone unnoticed but it means we are doing something right. We can do a lot more. Let’s start appearing for exams every week.

The writer, 27-year-old Akhil Kothari, is the coach of Mumbai Kenkre FC which competes in the I-League. He’s the youngest coach in the top-two divisions in India. He is also among the youngest to get an AFC ‘A’ licence coaching badge