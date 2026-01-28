“One day, I wish to become the Maharashtra chief minister,” Ajit Pawar would often say, ruefully. He had every quality that was needed — excellent administrative skills, a great capacity for hard work, a grasp of a variety of topics, social connect and the ability to find a way out of any situation. (Express Photo)

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, known as Ajit dada, was an angry young man of Maharashtra politics. A member of the Pawar family, he was served with power and position on a platter. Ajit was much pampered, especially after his father’s sudden passing. Sons in Indian families are often born with privileges, and Ajit, always on the verge of losing his cool, was no exception. As the darling of his uncle Sharad, an old-school, strict disciplinarian father to Supriya Sule, Ajit became known as a spoiled brat. It must have been near impossible for young Ajit not to imitate his more illustrious uncle, and he inherited many of Pawar Senior’s characteristics — except one: Patience.

Ajit dropped out of college and started taking an interest in politics at an early age. When he was barely in his 20s, he was elected to the board of the local sugar mill and in less than 10 years, in the 1991 elections, he became a Member of Parliament from the Pawar borough of Baramati. In the aftermath of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Sharad Pawar lost the leadership battle to P V Narasimha Rao, who offered him a place in the Union cabinet. Ajit soon vacated his Lok Sabha seat for Sharad Pawar, who was not a member of either House. It was a blessing in disguise for Ajit, who was always more interested in Maharashtra politics. He became a member of the state assembly, and in his first term, in 1991, graduated to a ministerial position in Sudhakarrao Naik’s cabinet. This was when the suffix “dada” was added to his name. The next year, Mumbai witnessed one of its worst terror attacks, followed by communal riots. A canny Rao dispatched Sharad to Maharashtra to lead the state in place of Naik. The change of guard didn’t change Ajit dada’s ministerial status. From then on till his death, Ajit dada was synonymous with power.