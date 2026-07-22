Opinion Ajit Pawar didn’t let pressures of politics diminish his humanity
As Maharashtra remembers Ajit Pawar today, I remember a disciplined administrator and a perfectionist in governance
As Maharashtra remembers Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary, my thoughts go back to the years I had the opportunity to work closely with him in government. For more than three decades, Ajit dada, as he was fondly called, occupied an important place in Maharashtra’s political and administrative landscape. What impressed me most was not merely the scale of his responsibilities but the manner in which he discharged them.
One quality stood out immediately — his respect for time. Meetings chaired by Ajit dada were conducted with precision. If an officer or a minister whose presence was essential had not arrived, he would simply pick up the phone. There was never any unnecessary display of authority, only a quiet firmness. Those who entered late would invariably find him looking first at the wall clock and then at them, often with a gentle smile. Nothing more needed to be said. Working with him, I also experienced his extraordinary attention to detail. He wanted to understand every aspect before taking a decision. During the planning of GST Bhavan at Wadala, discussions extended beyond the larger vision to seemingly ordinary details — the size of washrooms, facilities for persons with disabilities and the convenience of citizens who would visit the building. National memorials and projects of public importance received the same meticulous attention.
His commitment to Maharashtra’s cooperative movement was equally deep. During my tenure as Commissioner for Cooperation, Maharashtra, difficult decisions had to be taken following NABARD’s observations on financial irregularities in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. With the concurrence of the RBI, an administrator was appointed. Naturally, Ajit dada was disturbed. There was even talk of a political storm. But what impressed me was what happened later. Over the years, as the bank regained financial strength, he openly appreciated the decision. He acknowledged that protecting the institution was more important than protecting individuals. It is rare to find a leader willing to revisit a difficult decision and appreciate it.
Yet, if someone asks me today what I remember most about Ajit dada, it is a small gesture. At some point, he had observed that I liked a particular food item served by the Mantralaya canteen in his morning meetings. Whenever I happened to attend his meetings, he would quietly, with his trademark mischievous smile, indicate to the staff to serve it. It was his way of saying, “I remember.” Looking back, I realise the gesture was never about food. It reflected his ability to observe people, to remember the smallest details about them and to make them feel valued. Many leaders are remembered for the decisions they take, some for the institutions they build. As Maharashtra remembers him today, I remember a disciplined administrator, a perfectionist in governance and a leader who never allowed the pressures of public life to diminish his humanity. That, to me, was the real Ajit dada.
The writer is former additional chief secretary and currently Member, Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal