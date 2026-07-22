As Maharashtra remembers Ajit Pawar on his birth anniversary, my thoughts go back to the years I had the opportunity to work closely with him in government. For more than three decades, Ajit dada, as he was fondly called, occupied an important place in Maharashtra’s political and administrative landscape. What impressed me most was not merely the scale of his responsibilities but the manner in which he discharged them.

One quality stood out immediately — his respect for time. Meetings chaired by Ajit dada were conducted with precision. If an officer or a minister whose presence was essential had not arrived, he would simply pick up the phone. There was never any unnecessary display of authority, only a quiet firmness. Those who entered late would invariably find him looking first at the wall clock and then at them, often with a gentle smile. Nothing more needed to be said. Working with him, I also experienced his extraordinary attention to detail. He wanted to understand every aspect before taking a decision. During the planning of GST Bhavan at Wadala, discussions extended beyond the larger vision to seemingly ordinary details — the size of washrooms, facilities for persons with disabilities and the convenience of citizens who would visit the building. National memorials and projects of public importance received the same meticulous attention.