By Jayant Patil

The morning of January 28 turned out to be one of the worst mornings of our lives. For all of us in the Nationalist Congress family, this is a black day. Ajit ‘Dada’ Pawar’s passing in a plane accident has come as a shock not only to us, but to the entire state of Maharashtra and the country.

Ajit Dada and I shared a friendship of more than 30 years. Diliprao Walse Patil, R R Patil, Ajit Dada, and I all entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as MLAs around the same time.

I witnessed his working style from close quarters. Though he was Sharad Pawar saheb’s nephew, he was a leader who truly rose from the grassroots, having experienced everything from farming and selling vegetables to managing institutions, and then successfully shouldering responsibilities as an MLA, minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Dada’s public life began with his role as Chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, where he served for 16 years. During that period, the bank’s deposits grew from over Rs 300 crore to Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Because of the capable manner in which he led the bank, Pawar saheb gave him the opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha election, and he was elected with a massive majority.

Perhaps Ajit Dada’s firm and decisive temperament did not quite suit the Lok Sabha, as he soon returned to the Maharashtra legislature. Impressed by the speed and efficiency of his work, Sudhakarrao Naik appointed him Minister of State for Agriculture and Energy. Later, Dada also delivered excellent results in Pawar saheb’s cabinet.

From 1995 to 1999, all of us were in the opposition. During that time, Dada, Aba, Diliprao and I used to sit together in the Assembly. Journalists had nicknamed that spot the “Island of Turmoil,” from where we relentlessly attacked the government over its flawed policies. In 1999, all of us became cabinet ministers at the same time.

The party entrusted me with the Finance portfolio, while Ajit Dada was given the Water Resources department. Over the next 15 years in power, and later during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and again as Deputy CM, Dada worked with complete dedication in every department he was assigned to. In cabinet meetings, he passionately put forward the people’s perspective. His command over administration and his contribution to the development of Pune-Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati taluka are truly commendable.

Despite spending so many years in public life, he remained completely free from addictions, and he encouraged party workers to stay away as well. Starting work at 7 am, maintaining discipline and keeping one’s word were defining traits of his personality. Though he often appeared stern on the surface, he was gentle and sensitive at heart. It is hard to believe that Dada was over 60. He always seemed so young and energetic.

Ajit Dada had the strength to face every challenge in life. At a time when we believed he would continue to play an even greater role in the state’s politics, destiny has taken him away. With Dada’s passing, I have lost a generous-hearted friend and colleague, creating a void in my life that can never be filled.

The writer is a senior NCP leader