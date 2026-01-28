Six-time Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar’s death in his hometown, Baramati, in a horrific plane accident, marks the end of an era defined by a unique, pragmatic brand of politics — the brand “Dada.” In a cruel twist of irony, a leader famous for his instant decisions and fast actions was given no time for a final “fight-back”. Maharashtra will mourn his loss for a long time.

Ajit Pawar was a peculiar figure in state politics. Unlike leaders who rely on sweeping oratory or deep-seated caste sentiments, Pawar’s strength lay in his decision-making capability. He nurtured a loyal base of followers who were neither blind worshippers nor mere party cadres. They were “Dada’s men” — pragmatic mobilisers who valued his ability to get things done.

Yet, outside this circle of loyalists, he was a polarising figure. He was often at odds with the bureaucracy, which feared his bluntness; the middle class, who ridiculed his style; and the intelligentsia, who found him lacking in ideological depth. Despite this, he was impossible to ignore. His mentors couldn’t sideline him, his rivals couldn’t dismiss him, and the voters — crucially — would never write him off.

Stepping out of the shadow

For 15 years, Ajit Pawar served in the shadow of his uncle, Sharad Pawar. He entered the state assembly in 1991, winning a bye-election when the Maratha strongman moved to P V Narasimha Rao’s cabinet as Defence Minister. When senior Pawar left Congress in 1999, Ajit Pawar, along with Chhagan Bhujbal, mobilised crucial support for their newly formed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Bhujbal was awarded the Deputy Chief Minister’s position in the first Congress-NCP coalition government. However, it was Ajit Pawar who created an impression as a no-nonsense minister in the state cabinet.

A pivotal political moment occurred in 2004 when the NCP emerged as the largest party in the state. While Ajit was a natural contender for the Chief Minister’s post, Sharad Pawar chose to trade the top spot for more ministerial berths, simultaneously introducing his daughter, Supriya Sule, to active politics. This created a lasting wedge, prompting Ajit to begin the long, arduous process of emerging from his uncle’s formidable shadow.

The master of micro-management

Ajit Pawar’s true genius was electoral micro-management. While the media often attributed NCP’s successes to the “aura” of Sharad Pawar, Ajit worked as an engine under the hood. He knew the pulse of every constituency and the mechanics of every booth. His political journey was a series of high-stakes gambles. In recent years, he fought a determined battle to establish total control over the NCP. After a series of dramatic manoeuvres, he finally proved his mastery in the 2024 assembly elections, securing a victory that cemented his claim as the true successor to the NCP legacy.

An unfinished dream

With full control of the party, only one goal remained: The Chief Minister’s chair. It was a dream he spoke of often, alternating between hope and despair. His sudden death shatters that ambition and leaves the future of Maharashtra’s politics in a state of profound uncertainty.

Ajit Pawar leaves behind a legacy that was developmental but not egalitarian, and non-communal if not strictly secular. Socially, he represented a brand of “status quo” politics that focused on delivering long-term results. At this moment, there is no one in the state’s politics to lead this brand of politics.

The writer teaches at MIT-SOG, Pune. Views expressed are personal