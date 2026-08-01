By Ajit Pal Singh

When India first played hockey in the Olympics in 1928, the players wore blue jerseys. When the country won its first Olympic medal after Independence, they wore blue. When the team I captained lifted the World Cup in 1975 — the first and only time India won that title — we wore blue.

In a couple of weeks, 51 years after that World Cup triumph, India will begin another World Cup campaign in the Netherlands. This time, however, the players will wear an orange jersey. To me, that is both surprising and disappointing, and it shouldn’t have happened.

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I played my entire international career in blue. Wearing that jersey — which has always been part of our identity — was one of the greatest honours of my life. There were occasions when we had to switch to a different colour to avoid a clash with our opponents, but those were exceptions. Blue, in different shades, has always been India’s colour.

And it’s not just me. For thousands of players who dreamed of representing India, blue has always been a symbol of aspiration. The legends before me wore that shirt with pride. The great players who came after me carried that legacy forward. For all of us, wearing that jersey has been a matter of immense pride.

That is why I find it difficult to understand the sudden shift to orange. Many of my teammates from the 1975 World Cup-winning side have expressed their unhappiness. Ever since Hockey India unveiled the new colours, I have received numerous messages from friends and former teammates saying this change should never have happened.

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On the face of it, a colour shouldn’t matter much. I have been asked whether the colour of a jersey really makes any difference. My question is simple: if it doesn’t, then why move away from blue? That colour carries history, memories and emotions that cannot simply be replaced.

I still haven’t understood the reason behind this decision. Hockey India has said that because the turf is blue, the players’ jerseys blend into the background, affecting visibility on the field. I don’t accept that explanation. If that is truly the case, why has this become an issue only now when blue turfs have been in use for well over a decade?

More importantly, when India won Olympic medals in Tokyo and Paris, the team wore blue throughout those campaigns. Nobody complained then. Why should they complain now? By the same logic, every other team wearing blue should face the same problem of visibility. That clearly isn’t happening. So, I find the reasoning unconvincing and unjustified.

To cite a comparison, Pakistan played in green on green turf for decades and never had any problem. They won the World Cup, Olympics, and so many other tournaments. They still wear green because it is part of their tradition and carries immense prestige. We should respect our tradition, too.

There has also been speculation about political reasons behind this decision. Whether Hockey India was under any pressure, I do not know, nor will I comment on something I cannot verify. But this is ultimately Hockey India’s decision, and it is Hockey India that must explain why it was taken.

The federation has suggested that the players and coaching staff wanted this change. I don’t know how much they consult or listen to the players, but there are times when organisations, to get out of a difficult situation, shift the responsibility elsewhere. If the players genuinely wanted this change, Hockey India should say so clearly. If not, the federation itself must own the decision and explain it.

The unfortunate part of this entire episode is that the focus has shifted away from hockey itself. I will still watch every match. Harmanpreet Singh won’t become a different player simply because he is wearing orange instead of blue. India have won two Olympic medals, and this team is good enough to end our long World Cup medal drought.

My best wishes will always be with the players. I sincerely hope they do something special for the country. If they succeed, every Indian will celebrate with pride, regardless of the colour of the jersey they are wearing.

Ajit Pal Singh was the captain when India won the World Cup in 1975, the first and only time the country has won the title. He spoke to Mihir Vasavda