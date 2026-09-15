Earlier this year, hundreds of AI agents being tested by OpenAI found a way to communicate with one another, formed what they called a “collective”, cheated on their assigned tasks and broke into the systems of Hugging Face, a collaborative AI platform. Some tried to manipulate the record of what they had done; others sacrificed their own runs to tell the collective how they had been detected. None alerted a human being. Humans, meanwhile, failed to notice what was happening for weeks. The American journalist Josh Tyrangiel observed that if people had done what the agents did, it would constitute a felony. The incident puts the familiar question of whether AI might one day threaten humanity in a different light. The problem is no longer what AI might eventually do, but what we already cannot adequately understand or control.

Catastrophe, however, can also be mundane rather than apocalyptic. Recently, Udaya Kumar P L, who leads the Mythic Society’s Bengaluru Inscriptions 3D Digital Conservation Project, reported that Claude Code generated a faulty command while clearing a software cache. A quoting error turned a routine instruction into one that began deleting files. For four minutes, the agent failed to recognise that its own command was causing the destruction; when it finally tried to stop the process, its safety system blocked the attempt twice. About 15 per cent of the project’s records were lost, including photographs of inscriptions, temples, hero stones and coins. The Mythic Society is now spending Rs 15 lakh strengthening its backup infrastructure. The risks of AI, then, are not confined to hypothetical extinction scenarios but are already materialising as losses for which human beings must bear the cost.