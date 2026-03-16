The US-Israel air campaign against Iran highlights both the power and the limits of air‑delivered retribution. Air strikes can penetrate deep, hit critical nodes with precision, and signal resolve within hours — yet even with this intense barrage, few serious observers believe Tehran’s regime will fall to just bombs and missiles. While acknowledging the prowess of air power, military historian T R Fehrenbach articulated the importance of boots on the ground over bombs in the sky. That logic frames the central question for India: Air power can punish and deter, but who will convert those fleeting effects into enduring political outcomes?

Air power has become critical to contemporary statecraft. It satisfies domestic expectations for visible retribution and sends deterrent signals to foes, while avoiding full-scale conflict. In May 2025, the IAF conducted long-range strikes at will, forcing Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. However, the outcomes of air power are also easier to question. As arguments following Balakot demonstrated, observers can doubt the degree of the damage inflicted, despite the value of the strike’s political signal. The adversary, then, has significant incentives to downplay losses. Air campaigns can be operationally successful and tactically beneficial, but claims of “victory” remain vulnerable to narrative warfare. For India, this means swift air retribution cannot be the single foundation upon which military victory is built.