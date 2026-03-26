A significant challenge is the ‘data bias’ of AI tools developed using patient profiles different from those of Indians.

Last month, doctors and researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi were privileged to participate in conversations around artificial intelligence at the AI summit in Delhi. It was apparent that we are in a period of profound transition. As expansive digital transformations enter the physician’s consultation room, I find myself introspecting. Algorithms can calculate, but they cannot care. Healing remains a sacred bond built on trust, ethics, and human judgement.

AIIMS Delhi has a mandate to anchor the digital transformation of Indian medicine. As the designated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AI in Health under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the medical partner for the national AI-CoE supported by the Ministry of Education, it bears immense responsibility in defining standards for safe, ethical, and scalable AI adoption. The CoE focuses on initiatives such as cancer screening , chronic disease management, visual impairment, maternal and child health, and infectious diseases. AIIMS has forged a powerhouse ecosystem with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, other IITs, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru. Supported by the ICM and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, these partnerships move innovations beyond the lab into public delivery. Our goal is to ensure AI solves Indian priorities .