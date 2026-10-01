US President Donald Trump axing 80-85 per cent of USAID projects and contracts was a trigger, but the cutbacks have also come from other donors due to changing political priorities, fiscal constraints, and domestic discontent.

The numbers are alarming. International aid flows recorded an unprecedented drop by over 23 per cent last year; a continued fall is projected for this year. US President Donald Trump axing 80-85 per cent of USAID projects and contracts was a trigger, but the cutbacks have also come from other donors due to changing political priorities, fiscal constraints, and domestic discontent. The decline hits some of the poorest and neediest recipients hard; the human costs must be acknowledged and addressed. But as we look to the future of international development in a world of aid scarcity, the context needs highlighting.

While recognising the challenges, we must avoid golden-age thinking. Disconnect from people on the ground, and excessive and misguided management by donors, tended to affect even aid packages that came with the best of intentions. Less scrupulous deals tied aid to other geopolitical goals at the cost of the recipients’ strategic autonomy. Aid politics has thus been a fraught affair, and the old architecture was creaking under the weight of legitimacy, efficiency and accountability issues. A fundamental rethink is long overdue for all parties. Instead of bemoaning the drying up of aid flows, we should be exploring alternative routes for international development. Four ideas are outlined below.