When Project Tiger started in 1973, its greatest asset was the forest guard who knew where the tigress had crossed the nullah, where poachers might enter and which village was becoming restless. That accumulated experience remains the most valuable database in tiger conservation. Today, AI allows us to preserve, organise and amplify that wisdom. Imagine a young range officer joining a reserve 10 years from now. Instead of spending years learning solely by trial and error, the officer could inherit decades of field intelligence: Patterns of tiger dispersal, seasonal conflict hotspots, effective patrol responses, successful restoration interventions, recurring crime tactics and lessons from previous officers. Forest departments often lose invaluable knowledge when experienced officers retire or are transferred. A well-designed AI-assisted system can help retain and build on that collective experience.

Much of the global discussion on AI in conservation centres on image recognition, drones and species identification. Important as these are, they raise a broader question: How can AI help a field director make a better decision tomorrow? Answering this requires combining a director’s experience with AI to anticipate changes. Expanding infrastructure, increasing human presence, sophisticated crime networks, cyber-enabled illegal trade, emerging diseases and a rapidly changing climate have made conservation more complex than it was a few decades ago. The future lies in anticipatory governance.