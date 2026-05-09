If you are a running enthusiast, chances are that in the past week you’ve looked up the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3. A mouthful of a name for a pair of shoes, yes, but they clearly get the job done. True to their title, they helped Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha bid adios to the rest of the pack at the London Marathon on April 26, and achieve a sub-two-hour finish for the first time in competitive racing. Tigst Assefa, who set the fastest-ever time in the women’s marathon, was also aided by these shoes.

Upgrades in shoe technology have long played a crucial role in shaving minutes off marathon records. When the Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour barrier at an “unofficial” event in 2019, he wore Nike Alphafly prototypes. Kelvin Kiptum, the previous record-holder, also ran in cutting-edge Nikes. And these “super shoes” are not the preserve of elite athletes alone. Mass-market versions of these shoes — with carbon plates and more foam than your mattress — adorn the shelves of your local store and tempt you into emptying your bank account. Not only do they hold the promise of your “personal best” timing, they resemble — both in appearance and weight — clouds of cotton candy. Who can resist their lure?